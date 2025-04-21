The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion remake could be released within hours

The remake of 2006’s The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion may come out today, April 21.

If you’ve not been following the leaks of recent weeks, the skinny on this one is the Oblivion remake is due to be “shadow dropped,” meaning it will be announced and released at the same moment.

According to Wccftech, the Oblivion remake may land at 5PM UK time, based on a report it will arrive at 12PM EST.

There’s going to be a lot of sudden demand on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox download servers, as the Oblivion remake is apparently going to weigh in at up to 120GB.

That’s not all. According to Gamerant, some users of the Boosteroid have seen the game appear in their libraries. Boosteroid is a game streaming service, a rival to Nvidia’s GeForce Now.

It really is starting to look like the Oblivion remake’s release is imminent. However, an earlier report from game journalist Jeff Grubb only implied it would come out this week, not necessarily on April 21.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are the key audience who should be taking note of Oblivion’s potential release on April 21. The game is expected to come straight to the service, although you will almost certainly need an Ultimate tier subscription to play the game on day one.

The game is also expected to come to PC and PlayStation 5.

For those on other platforms, it looks like there will be multiple versions of Oblivion remastered, a “deluxe edition” having leaked.

This is expected to include additional items, like weapons and — a reference from The Elder Scrolls era of years past — horse armour. However, the main Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine content may well be included with the standard version.

It, with any luck, all may become clear within hours.

The Oblivion remake will actually be called The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered according to recent leaks. And while screenshots make it look like a full remake, this title likely refers to how the game operates.

It will run the same core Oblivion code at its core, but the visuals will be powered by Unreal Engine 5. We get a thick coat of paint, but aside from some modern tweaks the game may not feel hugely different to the original.