The best whiskey of the year has been revealed - and we've taste tested

Looking for the finest dram of the year? The expert team at The Whisky Exchange has crowned its 2025 Whisk(e)y of the Year winner — and it’s an American bourbon taking the top spot.

New Riff Bottled in Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon (70cl, 50%, £64.95) takes this year’s top accolade, with judges praising its “creamy, spicy profile and commitment to quality production”

“Crafted from non-GMO grains and aged for four years in virgin American oak, this bottled-in-bond bourbon reveals a complex array of aromas and flavours,” reads The Whisky Exchange tasting notes.

“Butterscotch, vanilla, and rye spice dominate the nose, while the palate offers a harmony of sweet vanilla, cinnamon, clove, dark berries, and white pepper, with a lingering, satisfying finish.”

The Whisky Exchange also announced this year’s New Wave Whiskey of the year winner as Copperworks Release 046 Single Malt Whiskey (70cl, 50%, £73.95). The Seattle-distilled liquid proved itself thanks to its “vibrant profile which includes aromas of lemon zest, straw, and vanilla, while the palate delivers notes of rose water, raspberries, and caramel.”

The full list of contenders for this year's prizes included:

Glenglassaugh Portsoy

Glen Scotia Victoriana

Kilchoman Sanaig

Green Spot Leoville Barton Bordeaux Finish

Glencadam 15 Year Old

All picks were shortlisted by an expert panel, before a blind-tasting test found the winners. ShortList also attended an event, where we got to taste test each and every one of them.

The blind test part is an important point in proving just how good these sips are, Dawn Davies MW, Head Buyer at The Whisky Exchange, explains:

“Blind tasting is always a great way to remove all preconceptions about liquid, and it was fantastic to see that two American whiskies – one Bourbon and one American Single Malt – took the crown this year. American whiskey is often seen by Scotch lovers as maybe not as exciting as Scottish single malts, but this lineup shows it can certainly hold its own on the world stage. Flavour, complexity, and downright drinkability won outright in these tastings.”

Whisky not your tipple of choice? The Whisky Exchange’s Spirit of the Year 2025 is the Don Fulano Blanco Tequila (70cl, 40%, £50.95), a “bright, complex spirit”, with “tropical fruit, red pepper, flowers, and butterscotch shine” according to the judges.