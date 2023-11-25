The best show you should be watching right now isn't on Netflix

Netflix has some of the greatest TV shows ever made, but that doesn't mean that you should ignore the rival streaming sites. In fact, Disney Plus/Hulu is the place to go if you want to watch the best new show streaming right now.

A Murder at the End of the World stars The Crown's Emma Corrin, Harris Dickinson (The King's Man) and Clive Owen and has been created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij.

Marling and Batmanglij are the writer-director duo which also brought us the peerless The OA for Netflix, which is much regarded as one of the best shows Netflix decided to cancel.

The show built up something of a cult following, thanks to its psychedelic time travel plot, and A Murder at the End of the World is set to do the same, thanks to its equally intricate plotting.

Set in a remote retreat run by a billionaire, eight guests are shocked when someone dies. Hacker turned detective Darby Hart (Corrin) is determined to uncover the truth of the death which they believe was a murder.

The show currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 88%, which is higher than the OA has gotten. The audience score is ever higher, at 97%.

Image Credit: Netflix

The reviews for the show are glowing, with The Playlist noting: "Emma Corrin’s performance is easily the best thing about A Murder at the End of the World.”

Rolling Stone is equally impressed by Corrin, saying: "Corrin gracefully handles all of this, and commands the frame throughout. It’s a tremendous star turn."

Vulture notes: "FX’s new limited series barely works as a murder mystery. But in the hands of creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, this isn’t necessarily a critical problem. It may be even part of the appeal."

Inverse writes: "It can’t claim to revolutionize the genre, but its choice to splice a traditional Agatha Christie premise with the setting of an Alex Garland film is enough to keep things interesting."

The New York Times says: "At its best, A Murder has grandeur, chilly beauty and intellectual adventurousness (and it pulls off a satisfying final twist)."

A Murder at the End of the World is streaming on Disney Plus in the UK and Hulu in the US now. If you are yet to have subscribed to Disney Plus, then the good news is that there is an amazing Black Friday deal.



You can currently get a Hulu membership for just $0.99 a month, and there’s the option to add Disney Plus for only $2. That's two top streamers for $2.99!

71% off! Hulu + Disney Plus for only $2.99 More entertainment than most can handle for just $2.99 a month? We'll have some of that action. Sign up now