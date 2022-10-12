The best Prime Day in October deals

Amazon's Prime Early Access discounts are here and there are plenty of bargains to be had. If you are currently an Amazon Prime subscriber, then the following deals are for you.

While Amazon isn't calling this two-day frenzy of discounts Prime Day, that's pretty much what it is - with Amazon offering discounts on alcohol, electronics, toys and more.

We've sifted through the thousands of deals so you don't have to and come up with our pick of the best deals available right now.

Oh, and if you don't have an Amazon Prime account, then you best get yourself one right now.

You need Amazon Prime for all the deals

The 10 must-buy deals right now in the UK

40% off! Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa £29.99 (WAS £49.99) The FireTV Stick is heavily discounted right now. It's a cracking device that gives you an easy way into on-demand video apps - including Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus. Buy now from Amazon

60% off All-new Echo Dot (4th generation) £19.99 - WAS £49.99 It's a whopping 60% off the spherical Echo Dot 4th gen. We've tried it and it's a great little speaker - especially at this price. Buy now from Amazon

30% Off! LEGO Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 £25.19 - WAS: £35.99 This is fun. This set offers a true-to-life buildable model which faithfully recreates the iconic looks of the real Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 drag racing car. Buy now from Amazon

52% Off! Nespresso Vertuo Next £68 - WAS: £141.66 The newest Nespresso is also one of the best, offering 5 coffee sizes - Carafe Pour-Over Style, Mug/Coffee, Gran Lungo, Double Espresso and Espresso - with 4 different sized capsules. This is a fantastic coffee machine for the price. Buy now from Amazon

53% off Echo Show 5 £34.99 - WAS £74.99 The Echo Show 5 is now under £50. It's a nice little device with a compact screen. Great for the bedside table, for viewing the weather, or for keeping in the kitchen as a timer. Buy now from Amazon

33% off! Tamnavulin Double Cask and Sherry Cask Gift Pack £29.99 - WAS: £45.00 This is a great gift set. You get two whiskies, the double cask is matured in American oak barrels; the Sherry Cask is matured in American Oak Barrels. Buy now from Amazon

33% off! Jura 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 2 Glasses Gift Pack £26.99 - WAS: £40 This is a lovely gift set for Christmas. You get a Jura 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky, plus two glasses in a gift pack. Buy now from Amazon

56% off! Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Plug-In Adapter £69.99 - WAS: £159.99 If you haven't yet got a Ring device, then this is a cracking buy right now. It comes with a charging adaptor which means you don't have to keep recharging the battery (which is usually a pain with these things). Buy now from Amazon

32% Off! Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer £128.99 - WAS: £189 If you haven't got an air fryer, then now is definitely the time - this 11-in-1 Electric Multi-Cooker does it all, including baking. Buy now from Amazon

56% off! Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet £39.99 - WAS: £89.99 The latest Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet has also got a discount but the 2020 version is an absolute bargain - offering more than 50% off the original price, with 32GB of storage. Buy now from Amazon

Brilliant booze bargains!

32% off! Beefeater 24 London Dry Gin £16.99 - WAS: £25 The classic Beefeater 24 London Dry Gin now has a massive discount. Buy now from Amazon

30% off! Edinburgh Gin Distillers Cut London Dry Gin £24.50 - WAS: £34.86 A robust flavoured gin, with a hint of orange - this one is small batch and well worth sampling. But now from Amazon

28% off! Glenfiddich 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky £31 - WAS: £42.88 You can never go wrong with Glenfiddich and this 12 year old is an award winner which mixes fruity notes with butterscotch. Buy now from Amazon

25% Off! The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey £22.50 - WAS: £30 This is one of our favourite Irish whiskies in one of the very best bottles. Not only does this whiskey taste great, it looks fantastic on a shelf as well. Buy now from Amazon

27% Off! Haig Club Single Grain Scotch Whisky £33 - WAS: £44.99 This one always seems to go down in price with Prime promotions so it's definitely worth snapping up a bottle. Buy now from Amazon

Cut-price video games and toys!

57% Off! Evil Dead: The Game £14.97 - WAS: £34.99 This is a fantastic, fun movie tie-in game which, as you would expect, is packed with gore, scares and laughs. Buy now from Amazon

48% Off! Alan Wake Remastered £12.97 - WAS: £24.99 Alan Wake Remastered is a great version of the game where you are in search of your missing wife. What ensues is one of the best horror games of all time. Buy now from Amazon

SAVE £7.44 - 17% off! Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter £37.55 - WAS £44.99 A classic that everyone needs in their LEGO collection. This X-Wing replica comes with Luke, Princess Leia and R2-D2 Droid Figures. Buy now at Amazon

25% Off! Metro Exodus £14.99 - WAS: £19.99 Metro Exodus is one of the best recent-ish fps shooters, which blends survival, horror and action all in one. Buy now from Amazon

22% Off! LEGO City Fire Rescue & Police Chase £19.58 - WAS: £24.99 Perfect for the little 'uns, this set includes a range of toy emergency vehicles: fire pickup with a drone, police toy motorbike, crook’s car, and a fire scene with traffic lights. Plus, Minifigures. Buy now on Amazon

40% Off! LEGO City Great Vehicles Mobile Crane Truck Toy £23.99 - WAS: £39.99 This LEGO pack contains the might of a LEGO crane with workable legs, boom and winch, on top of a 6-wheeled toy truck Buy now from Amazon

30% Off! LEGO Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 £25.19 - WAS: £35.99 This is fun. This set offers a true-to-life buildable model which faithfully recreates the iconic looks of the real Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 drag racing car. Buy now from Amazon

30% Off! X-TREXSABER Light Saber £69.99 - WAS: £99.99 The Force is strong in this lightsaber replica which offers 12 RGB Colors, clash sounds and more. Buy now from Amazon

26% Off! LEGO Marvel Iron Man Figure Collectable Buildable Toy £23.09 - WAS £39.99: If you ever fancied building a 9 inch Iron Man figure, then now is you chance - and at a discount, too. All parts of the buildable Iron Man are articulated, so you can move, position and pose the armour just like the real thing. Buy now from Amazon

20% Off! LEGO Star Wars Yoda Collectible Figure £83.99 - WAS: £104.99 We have been looking at this one for a while now and now it has a hefty 20% off, it may be time to make the jump. Comprising 1771 pieces, put them all together and you will create a 14-inch Yoda! Oh, and it comes with a stand, too. Buy now from Amazon

Great gadgets and electronics going cheap!

49% Off! Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £179.99 - WAS: £349.99 These are decent headphones for the price (nearly 50% off!). They come with Bose's famous noise cancelling, premium design and a decent battery life. Buy now from Amazon

23% off! Roberts Rambler BT Stereo £114.99 - WAS: £149.99 Ah, the classic look of the Roberts radio - one of our favourites! This one comes with all the DAB channels you need, a choice of colours and it will add some retro style to whatever room you put it in. Buy now from Amazon

53% off! Philips Fidelio X2HR headphones £84.15 - WAS: £179.99 We are big fans of the Philips Fidelio X2HR headphones, which offer high-res with sound isolation. Perfect for those who still want their cans plugged in. Buy now from Amazon

36% off! Amazon Echo Buds (2nd generation) £69.99 - WAS: £109.99 If you want to go all-in with Amazon's active noise cancelling buds, then these are a fantastic price. You get all the Alexa smarts you could want, active noise cancelling and a not-too shabby battery life. Buy now from Amazon

45% Off! Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds £119.99 - WAS: £219 These are superb in-eat True Wireless earphones - they come complete with a long battery life and fantastic noise cancelling. Buy now from Amazon

32% Off! Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer £128.99 - WAS: £189 If you haven't got an air fryer, then now is definitely the time - this 11-in-1 Electric Multi-Cooker does it all, including baking. Buy now from Amazon

27% Off! NUTRiBULLET NBR-0509 600 Series Starter Kit £45.99 - WAS: £63.22 All you need to get started on your NUTRiBULLET journey, this kit contains a 60-watt NUTRiBULLET which will have you blending fruit and the like for your smoothies in no time. Buy now from Amazon

52% Off! Nespresso Vertuo Next £68 - WAS: £141.66 The newest Nespresso is also one of the best, offering 5 coffee sizes - Carafe Pour-Over Style, Mug/Coffee, Gran Lungo, Double Espresso and Espresso - with 4 different sized capsules. This is a fantastic coffee machine for the price. Buy now from Amazon

59% off! Nespresso Vertuo Plus £89.99 - WAS: £219 The Nespresso Vertuo Plus offers coffee in four sizes and heats up in just 40 seconds. Couple this with one-touch functionality and you won't find an easier way to make great-tasting coffee. Buy now from Amazon

35% off! Shark WandVac 2.0 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner £79.99 - WAS: £123 This is an excellent deal on the Shark WandVac 2.0 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner. It has 8 minutes of run time and 2 power modes. Buy now from Amazon

78% Off! Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Pad £9.99 - WAS: £44.95 This Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Pad has a whopping 78% off right now. It's QI-enabled and can charge iPhones, AirPods and the like. Buy now on Amazon

46% Off! Philips Audio DAB + Radio M2805 £80.32 - WAS: £149.99 This great-looking DAB radio has a hefty discount right now. You can listed to all your favourite stations on the thing, as well as hook up to Spotify and the like. Buy now from Amazon

