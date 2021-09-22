ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
Home > Books

The 40 most powerful literary quotes of all time

Memorable, inspiring and impactful passages of prose.

The 40 most powerful literary quotes of all time
22 September 2021

The most powerful literary quotes have the ability to stop you right in your tracks. Whether you are looking for that perfect sentence to use in a speech or want a bit of inspiration for yourself, you can do no better than hitting some of the greatest books of all time and finding a sublime sentence or two.

We all know that an irresistible page-turner is a wonderful thing, but the very greatest novels pack sentences so prevailing that you stop reading, lower the book and simply live in the words for a moment.

Here we pay tribute to our 40 most powerful sentences in novels - the most powerful literary quotes that you will want to use again and again.

In the list, you will find some of the best authors that have ever put pen to page: from George Eliot to Stephen King.

If you have a literary quote that isn't on this list that you think should be, then head to the comments - and upvote your faves!

Most powerful literary quotes

Most powerful literary quotes

1. The Time Machine

Buy now from Amazon

Author: H.G. Wells

Year: 1895

“It sounds plausible enough tonight, but wait until tomorrow. Wait for the common sense of the morning.”

1
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

2. American Psycho

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Bret Easton Ellis

Year: 1991

"There is an idea of a Patrick Bateman, some kind of abstraction, but there is no real me, only an entity, something illusory, and though I can hide my cold gaze and you can shake my hand and feel flesh gripping yours and maybe you can even sense our lifestyles are probably comparable: I simply am not there."

1
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

3. Don Quixote

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Don-Quixote-Miguel-Cervantes/dp/0099469693

Author: Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra

Year: 1605

“Finally, from so little sleeping and so much reading, his brain dried up and he went completely out of his mind.”

1
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

4. Valis

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Philip K. Dick

Year: 1981

"It is sometimes an appropriate response to reality to go insane."

1
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

5. Moby Dick

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Herman Melville

Year: 1851

“I know not all that may be coming, but be it what it will, I’ll go to it laughing.”

1
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

6. Of Mice And Men

Buy now from Amazon

Author: John Steinbeck

Year: 1937

"Maybe ever’body in the whole damn world is scared of each other."

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

7. Invisible Man

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Ralph Ellison

Year: 1952

“Life is to be lived, not controlled; and humanity is won by continuing to play in face of certain defeat.”

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

8. Wuthering Heights

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Emily Brontë

Year: 1847

"Terror made me cruel"

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

9. L.A. Confidential

Buy now from Amzon

Author: James Ellroy

Year: 1990

“Some men get the world, some men get ex-hookers and a trip to Arizona. You’re in with the former, but my God I don’t envy the blood on your conscience.”

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

10. On The Road

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Jack Kerouac

Year: 1957

“The only people for me are the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time, the ones who never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn like fabulous yellow roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars.”

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

11. 1984

Buy now from Amazon

Author: George Orwell

Year: 1949

"It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen."

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

12. The Handmaid's Tale

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Margaret Atwood

Year: 1985

"We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edges of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories."

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

13. Anna Karenina

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Leo Tolstoy

Year: 1877

"It's much better to do good in a way that no one knows anything about it."

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

14. Jane Eyre

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Charlotte Brontë

Year: 1847

"Life appears to me too short to be spent in nursing animosity or registering wrongs."

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

15. The Road

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Cormac McCarthy

Year: 2006

“You forget what you want to remember, and you remember what you want to forget.”

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

16. A Room With A View

Buy now from Amazon

Author: E.M. Forster

Year: 1908

“We cast a shadow on something wherever we stand, and it is no good moving from place to place to save things; because the shadow always follows. Choose a place where you won’t do harm - yes, choose a place where you won’t do very much harm, and stand in it for all you are worth, facing the sunshine.”

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

17. Kafka On The Shore

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Haruki Murakami

Year: 2002

"Memories warm you up from the inside. But they also tear you apart."

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

18. Ulysses

Buy now from Amazon

Author: James Joyce

Year: 1922

"History, Stephen said, is a nightmare from which I am trying to awake."

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

19. The Mysterious Island

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Jules Verne

Year: 1874

"It is a great misfortune to be alone, my friends; and it must be believed that solitude can quickly destroy reason."

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

20. London Fields

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Martin Amis

Year: 1989

"And meanwhile time goes about its immemorial work of making everyone look and feel like shit."

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

21. The Scarlet Letter

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Nathaniel Hawthorne

Year: 1850

“No man, for any considerable period, can wear one face to himself and another to the multitude, without finally getting bewildered as to which may be the true.”

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

22. The Picture Of Dorian Gray

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Oscar Wilde

Year: 1890

“Nowadays people know the price of everything and the value of nothing.”

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

23. The Children Of Men

Buy now from Amazon

Author: P.D. James

Year: 1992

“We can experience nothing but the present moment, live in no other second of time, and to understand this is as close as we can get to eternal life.”

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

24. Revolutionary Road

But now from Amazon

Author: Richard Yates

Year: 1961

"No one forgets the truth; they just get better at lying."

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

25. Their Eyes Were Watching God

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Zora Neale Hurston

Year: 1937

"She had waited all her life for something, and it had killed her when it found her."

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

26. Great Expectations

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Charles Dickens

Year: 1890

“We need never be ashamed of our tears.”

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

27. Frankenstein

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Mary Shelley

Year: 1818

“Nothing is so painful to the human mind as a great and sudden change.”

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

28. The Witches

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Roald Dahl

Year: 1983

"It doesn't matter who you are or what you look like, so long as somebody loves you."

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

29. Birdsong

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Sebastian Faulks

Year: 1993

"I know. I was there. I saw the great void in your soul, and you saw mine."

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

30. Stardust

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Neil Gaiman

Year: 1999

“She says nothing at all, but simply stares upward into the dark sky and watches, with sad eyes, the slow dance of the infinite stars.”

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

31. The Price Of Salt

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Patricia Highsmith

Year: 1952

“Perhaps it was freedom itself that choked her.”

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

32. The Good Soldier

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Ford Madox Ford

Year: 1915

"Why can't people have what they want? The things were all there to content everybody; yet everybody has the wrong thing."

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

33. Middlemarch

Buy now from Amazon

Author: George Eliot

Year: 1874

“We mortals, men and women, devour many a disappointment between breakfast and dinner-time; keep back the tears and look a little pale about the lips, and in answer to inquiries say, “Oh, nothing!” Pride helps; and pride is not a bad thing when it only urges us to hide our hurts— not to hurt others.”

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

34. Beloved

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Toni Morrison

Year: 1987

“You are your best thing”

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

35. Breakfast At Tiffany's

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Truman Capote

Year: 1958

“Anyone who ever gave you confidence, you owe them a lot.”

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

36. The Sound And The Fury

Buy now from Amazon

Author: William Faulkner

Year: 1929

“Clocks slay time… time is dead as long as it is being clicked off by little wheels; only when the clock stops does time come to life.”

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

37. Snow Falling On Cedars

Buy now from Amazon

Author: David Guterson

Year: 1994

“None of those other things makes a difference. Love is the strongest thing in the world, you know. Nothing can touch it. Nothing comes close. If we love each other we’re safe from it all. Love is the biggest thing there is.”

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

38. In A Free State

Buy now from Amazon

Author: V.S. Naipaul

Year: 1971

"The only lies for which we are truly punished are those we tell ourselves."

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

39. The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Mark Haddon

Year: 2003

“Sometimes we get sad about things and we don’t like to tell other people that we are sad about them. We like to keep it a secret. Or sometimes, we are sad but we really don’t know why we are sad, so we say we aren’t sad but we really are.”

0
0
Thanks for voting
Most powerful literary quotes

40. Rita Hayworth And The Shawshank Redemption

Buy now from Amazon

Author: Stephen King

Year: 1982

“Some birds are not meant to be caged, that's all. Their feathers are too bright, their songs too sweet and wild. So you let them go, or when you open the cage to feed them they somehow fly out past you. And the part of you that knows it was wrong to imprison them in the first place rejoices, but still, the place where you live is that much more drab and empty for their departure.”

0
0
Thanks for voting

SOMETHING MISSING FROM OUR SHORTLIST?

Tell us about it, and if enough people agree we'll add it in.

  • These are the best Dystopian Novels - just in case the real world isn't dystopian enough for you right now.

Latest

Related Reviews and Shortlists