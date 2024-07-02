That Boutique-y Whisky Company launches new limited edition collection

One of our favourite Scotch whisky bottlers has a huge announcement to make - actually, make that five.

Recent years have seen That Boutique-y Whisky Company soar in popularity, serving up a host of small batch, single cask whiskies worthy of our refined palates.

Now, there are five brand new core whiskies to try - but you better be quick, they're limited editions.

Coupled with new, distinctive labels - designed by Emily Chappell - the five limited edition releases are an extension of the independent bottler’s core range, which first hit their webstore back in September 2023.

Offered in 700ml bottles, the five new whiskies include three bold Scottish single malts, alongside an eight-year-old Canadian offering and a 35-year-old single grain from North British Distillery.

In terms of the Scottish offerings, whisky fans can expect a punchy 12-year-old Caol Ila, 10-year-old Mortlach and 11-year-old Balblair.

Weighing in at 45.8% ABV, the bold label designs on the non-chill filtered whiskies "epitomise the brand’s commitment to quality and creativity" according to Sam Simmons , head of whisky at TBWC.

“Our limited edition range embodies our dedication to exceptional whisky and artistic storytelling,” he continues.



In terms of the specifics, the 12-year-old Islay malt from Caol Ila was finished in an ex-rum barrel, with a limited quantity of 349 bottles available for £64.95.

Mortlach 10-year-old, on the other hand, was aged in a refill hogshead before being finished in an ex-rum cask, with 371 bottles on offer at £59.95.

Last but not least when it comes to the bottler's Scottish single malt offerings is Balblair.

Aged for 11 years before being finished in a first-fill Bourbon barrel, there are even fewer bottles of this limited release on offer than its counterparts, with 292 bottles available to purchase from TBWC web store

The eight-year-old Canadian Corn offering is a little different, finished in Pedro Ximénez Sherry casks and ex-Islay whisky octaves.

It's bold, it's smokey, there are hints of candied cherries and it contains just a smidge of Islay courtesy of the octaves, coming in at £41.95.



Meanwhile, the 35-year-old 1988 Scottish single grain from North British Distillery ranks as the oldest of the bunch (we know, age is but a number). This batch's number is 274 - that's a mere 274 bottles available for release.

“Each bottle is a testament to our passion for bringing unique and memorable experiences to whisky enthusiasts," Simmons adds. "The bottles are in keeping with the new core range style, but without losing any of the brand history that has been established over the past (almost) 12 years.”

Available from selected retailers, dram fans can also pick up a bottle direct from TBWC store and Master of Malt in the UK.