Christopher Nolan's Tenet delayed but still on for 2020 release

It was the news nobody wanted but everyone was expecting: the release date of Christopher Nolan's Tenet has been changed, with new plans to release the movie arriving 'imminently'.

It looks like Warner Bros is treating its big blockbuster with kid gloves, pulling it from schedules and now trying to second guess when cinemas will be open fully once more.

Christopher Nolan has been clear that he wanted Tenet to be one of the first blockbuster movies to be released once cinemas reopen after the lockdown. This is why the Tenet release date was close: at first it was meant to be in July, then it was shifted to the 12 August.

Nolan was clear that this wasn't to rush people back to the big screen but to support cinemas as they go through what is one of their toughest times.

The world isn't opening up quite as quickly as hoped, though, and this has meant that tentpoles on the cinema calendar have been significantly shifted, and now Tent is one of them.

In a statement to Variety, Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich explained: “We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature.

“We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that.”

It looks like Warner is still looking for a 2020 release date, according to the statement, which would be amazing if cinemas were to open up fully - but pushing it later in the year may mean that it butts up against the likes of James Bond's latest which is still set for November.

Christopher Nolan is a big screen filmmaker. Each of his movies have benefited from sort sort of cinematic USP, whether it be IMAX or the sound used. Tenet is no different and we are sure Nolan won't be looking at putting it online first, given you can't control where and how someone watches your movie the first time around if you do this.

That isn't to say that Nolan isn't adverse to trying new things. He debuted the last Tenet trailer in Fortnite, garnering millions of views - it was thought that he was a fan of the idea of showcasing the trailer to a real, albeit avatar-based, audience.