Studio Ghibli launches range of classic anime-inspired fragrances
From Kiki’s Delivery Service to Howl’s Moving Castle, Ghibli bottles Japanese cinema
Studio Ghibli's loyal following now has something new to shout about, as the world-famous animation studio looks set to launch a range of perfumes.
Inspired by the Japanese studio's classic anime characters, this new fragrance range marks their first collaboration with Japanese fragrance brand Fernanda.
The launch comes off the back of the release of The Boy and The Heron - a film rumoured to be creator Hayao Miyazaki‘s final release.
Despite the murmurs, fans will now have something to smile about, as they channel the scent of their favourite animated characters in the real world.
Three “body splash” scents will make up the range, with fans now able to to smell like Kiki’s Delivery Service, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Whisper of the Heart.
Each bottle showcases an intricate illustration of some of the studio's best-loved characters, each surrounded by nature.
Available in 95ml bottles - and perfect for popping in hand luggage - each fragrance costs $15 USD per bottle and is available through Japan's Donguri Kyowkoku.
UK fans may have to wait a little longer for bottles to drop on this side of the pond.
