Studio Ghibli launches range of classic anime-inspired fragrances

Studio Ghibli's loyal following now has something new to shout about, as the world-famous animation studio looks set to launch a range of perfumes.

Inspired by the Japanese studio's classic anime characters, this new fragrance range marks their first collaboration with Japanese fragrance brand Fernanda.

The launch comes off the back of the release of The Boy and The Heron - a film rumoured to be creator Hayao Miyazaki‘s final release.

Despite the murmurs, fans will now have something to smile about, as they channel the scent of their favourite animated characters in the real world.

Three “body splash” scents will make up the range, with fans now able to to smell like Kiki’s Delivery Service, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Whisper of the Heart.

Each bottle showcases an intricate illustration of some of the studio's best-loved characters, each surrounded by nature.





The Kiki’s Delivery Service scent is called “Maria Regale” and channels the on-screen character with the fragrance of flowers and herbs found in Kiki’s home.

Fans will be able to smell uplifting notes of pear, jasmine and Lily of the Valley in every bottle.

Cult-classic anime film Howl’s Moving Castle has also been captured as part of the range.

Entitled “White Bouquet” and contains distinctive notes of rose, cedar wood, and lily - it's basically Howl’s secret garden contained in a small, perfectly sized bottle.



Last but not least, the studio's Whisper of the Heart perfume is titled “Classic Tea” - and as you might expect, it's delicate scent reminds us of just that.

Combining black tea, amber, and yuzu for a subtle but homely scent, the notes are designed to be reminiscent of the books that the film's character Shizuku surrounds herself by.

Available in 95ml bottles - and perfect for popping in hand luggage - each fragrance costs $15 USD per bottle and is available through Japan's Donguri Kyowkoku.

UK fans may have to wait a little longer for bottles to drop on this side of the pond.

