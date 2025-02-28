Stranger Things star joins Amazon's Lord of the Rings show for Season 3

Prime Video has announced a couple of the new cast members coming to season three of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

They include a bit of a national treasure and a star of Stranger Things.

Eddie Marsan and Jamie Campbell Bower will feature in the upcoming series, which is set to begin filming shortly, pencilled in for “Spring” 2025.



This likely explains the timing of the announcement. There’s no worry about these actors getting papped coming out of Shepperton Studios — where parts of the filming will take place — wearing elf ear prosthetics if their involvement is already official.

Bower played villain Vecna in Stranger Things, while Marsan is one of the British character actor greats. His IMDb filmography is as long as those Extended Editions of the Lord of the Rings films.

Those cheeky vagabonds at the Amazon hype machine haven’t told us everything, though. We don’t know who Marsan and Campbell Bower will play, only that Bower will be a “series regular,” Marsan a less integral “recurring role.”

Judging by how they look, which we imagine is just what some big-league casting types do, we’d bet 5p Bower plays an elf and Marsan a dwarf. Marsan would also make a cracking hobbit — or a Harfoot in The Rings of Power’s era — but we don’t see them necessarily having a huge role in season 3.

What's happening in season 3?

The Rings of Power’s Season 3 is expected to start with a fairly hefty time jump from the end of season 2.

We’re not talking about getting remotely close to the events of the The Lord of the Rings trilogy, just a lot closer to the forging of the one ring. Y’know, the one that finds them and in the darkness binds them.

When can we expect The Rings of Power season 3 to land? The second season started filming in October 2022, and came out on Prime Video almost two years later on August 29, 2024.

By that timescale, we might not get The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power season 3 until 2027.

When you remember the three classic Lord of the Rings films all came out in 2001-2023, it’s enough to make you feel as tired as Bilbo looked once he’d sacked off the ring.



