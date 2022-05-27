Netflix fans, the moment has arrived - Stranger Things: S4 is now streaming

The wait is over - Stranger Things: S4 is streaming now on Netflix. The new season of the hit Netflix show has landed on Netflix and there is a lot of hype surrounding this one.

That's right the first seven episodes of the show are available to stream - with the final two episodes heading to Netflix in July.

According to reports, each episode cost a reported $30 million to make, making it more expensive that Game Of Thrones and some 10x the cost of other Netflix shows.

The synopsis for the new series of Stranger Things is as follows: "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier."

As for the reviews, here's what the critics are saying:

IGN: "Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 is the show at its most ambitious in every way, and that ambition works far more than it doesn’t."

Empire: "[Stranger Things] has never exactly been fun for the whole family, but this new batch of episodes really dials the darkness and horror elements up to, well, Eleven."

INews: "After three series of fighting the same fight, Stranger Things was in danger of not only becoming stale, but also overly complicated. This refresher revitalises the entire premise, while still managing to tie into – and build upon – the enveloping world creators the Duffer brothers have made."

Den of Geek: "Ultimately, Stranger Things season 4 is more of the same, with emphasis on more. It’s hard to blame the show for wanting to give us more because the formula they’ve created works."

Entertainment Weekly: "The new season gives fans more of what they love — Dustin and Steve's bickering bromance; Priah Ferguson's precocious Erica Sinclair reading fools for filth — but it also throws characters together in amusing new combinations."

Hollywood Reporter: "The three-year absence keeps a lot of Stranger Things‘ familiar nostalgic moves — direct nods this season include WarGames, Altered States and The NeverEnding Story — from coming across as stale and I respect some efforts to evolve. That doesn’t mean I don’t miss the innocence and warmth."

Of course, you will want to make your own mind up, so head to Netflix to watch the show now!



