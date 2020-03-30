Steve Carell joins ​John Krasinski to celebrate The Office's 15th anniversary

Can you believe it’s been 15 years since the US version of The Office made its TV debut? To celebrate the milestone - and to share a little happiness during the Covid-19 pandemic - two of the show’s biggest stars have sat down as part of new web series “Some Good News” to reflect on the hit comedy series.



Yes, John Krasinski and Steve Carell have joined forces for an Office-themed chat on the first episode of Krasinski’s new web series, which aims to bring a little happiness to a world currently in lockdown.





The first episode of Some Good News sees the actor highlight uplifting news from around the world with the help of his Twitter followers - we’re talking everything from good deeds to the joy of THAT Tiger King Netflix series.









Opening with an SGN logo (designed by his children), the first episode sees Krasinski bring in the show’s “entertainment correspondent”, known to many as Steve Carell.





Naturally, the conversation instantly switches to all things related to the infamous Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. Well, that and Carell placing bets on the fact that Krasinski is wearing pyjama bottoms with a suit jacket on top.





It feels a bit like biased broadcasting on the part of the correspondent if you ask us, but hey, we’re not complaining.





“I was a waiter when I got that job,” Krasinski recalls of life before The Office. “I was 23 years old and I was a waiter, and after shooting the pilot I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it. We all kind of came into it with that vibe.”





Taking a trip behind the scenes, the pair recall the hilarity that ensued while filming The Dinner Party episode and how that action-packed Fun Run episode was really shot.





Needless to say, if you’re a fan of The Office - or even someone looking for some light hearted news - this is definitely a laugh-a-minute show worthy of your attention.



