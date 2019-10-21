Starbucks’ new Halloween drink is an absolute horror show

Do you love a bit of Halloween novelty? Then, you’ll definitely be first in line for Starbucks new Halloween drink - the Phantom Frappuccino.

The drink is the first black Frappuccino to ever be sold in Starbucks - and it’s completely vegan. Created using coconut milk, coconut whipped cream, mango essence and lime slime - the frappuccino is the perfect ghoulish treat.

And, if you fancy knowing what gives it that rather terrifying black colour - it's charcoal powder, apparently.

The cold blended beverage will be on sale for £2.70 and it is “just the thing to send shivers down your spine this Halloween”, or so Starbucks say.



As always with these seasonal specials, the Phantom Frappuccino is not around long. The drink will be available for less than a week, from 26 October. So, if you fancy getting a photo for your Instagram, then you best be quick.

If you want barista-quality coffee at home, why not try one of our best pod coffee machines