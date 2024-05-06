Star Wars: The Acolyte's new trailer offers a glimpse at the fall of the Jedi

The next big Star Wars show is on out doorstep, and you can have a sneak peek with the latest trailer.



“Jedi are being hunted,” says the voice over of the Star Wars: The Acolyte trailer.

It’s a pretty bitty affair, but provides an idea of the look and feel of this upcoming show:

The Acolyte is set in the High Republic era of the Star Wars universe, a good hundred years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

It’s a time when Jedi were far more common than they are in the original Star Wars trilogy. But, as you can tell from the trailer, they are under threat.

Amandla Stenberg plays The Acolyte’s lead character, Mae. The trailer focuses on the story point that her mentor Sol, played by Lee Jung-jae, is bringing her into the fold of some organisation looking into the fate of the jedi.

The Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss has a prominent role in the series too, as Indara.

We also get a glimpse at an island with a significant similarity to the one Luke Skywalker retreats to in the main line films. It’s a place of major importance to the series, where the Jedi Order was formed.

The big question: will The Acolyte be a sensation like Andor, or more of a mixed bag like Star Wars: Ashoka?

We’ll find out on June 4 when Star Wars: The Acolyte is released on Disney Plus.

Leslye Headland is the series’s showrunner, best known for her work on the brilliant Russian Doll.



