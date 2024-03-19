Star Wars: The Acolyte gets poster and official Disney Plus release date

Star Wars fans assemble, for The Acolyte has finally been given a release date by Disney+.

The forthcoming series was announced back in 2023, with the streaming giant only now revealing the series' decidedly dark poster.

Now, fans can expect the brand new series to land on the platform on June 4, 2024.

Set during the High Republic era, The Acolyte is positioned during a largely unexplored period in the franchise's history.

A surprise release, one look at the poster suggests the release is set to be a bloody brilliant one - not least because of the smears that trail down the length of it.



News that surfaced last night on the official Star Wars site, prepare for trouble, as Lucasfilm and Disney prepare for a return to the dark side.

Created by Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland, The Acolyte will star Amandla Stenberg (The Darkest Minds), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Games), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), Dafne Keen (Logan), Jodie Turner-Smith (Anne Boleyn), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll) to name but a few.

And let's not forget the one and only Joonas Suotamo, returning as Wookiee Jedi Kelnacca.



With the first-look imagery and trailer poised to drop tomorrow, it's all ears to the ground where this release is concerned.



Until then, we've got a poster to dissect - and Star Wars films to rank.



Featuring a lightsaber discarded on the ground, the blood smeared image reveals the June 4 release date.

Set 100 years before to The Phantom Menace, the new series is set against the backdrop of The High Republic.

A time that saw the Jedi and the wider Galaxy thrive, The Acolyte is likely to set us up for the dramatic events that are poised to overturn the Galaxy's status quo.



According to the official synopsis, "In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg).

"As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems," it continues.

It's the perfect follow-up to your May 4th Star Wars celebrations.

