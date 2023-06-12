Star Wars Outlaws revealed - get ready for a Star Wars game like no other

A new Star Wars game is coming, and Star Wars Outlaws is very different to what we’ve seen before. It’s the first truly “open world” game in the Star Wars universe.

With more than 100 Star Wars games having been made over the decades, we found that factoid a little hard to believe, but apparently it’s true.

Star Wars Outlaws’s debut trailer was shown as part of the Xbox Games Showcase, having being originally announced way back in January 2021.

The trailer doesn’t show us any gameplay, but does tell us the world we’ll get to dig into. You’ll play as Kay Vess, who is “looking to attempt one of the biggest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen, all in an effort to start a new life,” says the official Star Wars website.

Star Wars Outlaws is being developed by Massive Entertainment, a Ubisoft studio. It has previously worked on Tom Clancy’s The Division and its sequel, and open world classic Far Cry 3.

“Our team at Massive Entertainment has a great deal of experience in open-world games backed by strong technology, and it’s the perfect time to tell an original scoundrel story that will resonate with fans,” says Massive Entertainment creative director Julian Gerighty.

The trailer leans heavily on a cinematic style. It looks impressive, but you’re going to have to wait for a gameplay trailer in order to get a feel for how Star Wars Outlaws will actually play. Ubisoft is going to show us just that during Ubisoft Forward, though, due to stream on Ubisoft’s Twitch channel at 6pm.

Back in 2021 Gerighty said the game would be “story-driven” and use the Snowdrop Engine, in the Tom Clancy’s The Division games.

Star Wars Outlaws is due out in 2024 — no word of the month just yet — for PS5, Xbox Series X and S consoles and PC.