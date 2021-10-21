Star Wars Boba Fett special: title and footage revealed

Disney Plus has revealed a trickle of more information about its upcoming Boba Fett special, teasing the documentary with a title reveal and some new bits of footage.

It's a big year for Boba Fett. Not only did the elusive character, who famously only had around 6 minutes' screen time in the Original Trilogy, turn up in The Mandalorian: S2 that show acted as a backdoor pilot for his own upcoming series The Book Of Boba Fett.

We are set to get the first episode of The Book... just before the end of the year (29 December) but Disney has something else planned for the character - his very own documentary which charts just how and why Boba has become a fan favourite over the years.

The documentary is set to land on Disney Plus Day, a day where Disney will be releasing all-manner of new goodies on to its streaming site.

This includes: the free streaming debuts of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise, shorts from Frozen and The Simpsons and this Boba Fett documentary.

The day is to make the two-year birthday of Disney Plus (which launched in the US first, then in the following March in the UK) and a teaser trailer has revealed a couple of glimpses of the new Star Wars documentary which has been titled Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett.

In the teaser, there are some nice behind-the-scenes shots of Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back and his time on the set of The Mandalorian.

Here's hoping that the doc also gives us some new glimpses of The Book Of Boba Fett as well, which is set to star Temuera Morrison.

Disney Plus Day is taking place 12 November - here are our picks of the best Disney Plus shows on the service right now.