Spotify is now creating playlists (and podcasts) to curb your pets' anxiety

Spotify may be known for curating some of the catchiest playlists around (and enabling you to craft that 100-track-strong offering filled with 90s r&b bangers), but now the Swedish streaming service is attempting to appeal to an entirely demographic.

And by demographic, we actually mean species.





Yes, you guessed it, the brand has unveiled a ‘pet playlist’ featuring a host of tailored listening options for your cat, dog, hamster, iguana or even your loyal avian companion.





Spotify’s latest venture, accessible through the pet playlist site, involves creating "algorithmically-curated" compilations which take into account both the owner and the dog’s likes and dislikes.









Users first select their animal, followed by how energetic, friendly or apathetic their chosen companion is. The resulting playlist is a little on the obscure side.





Our playlist featured pop-rock acts like Against The Current, combined with flor, Paolo Nutini and Uncle Kracker. It pretty much sounds like a weird melting pot of our personal preferences after a few drinks.





The latest offering from the platform also coincides with a brand new canine podcast.





Created for lonely dogs, My Dog's Favourite Podcast is designed to keep your four-legged friend calm when you’re not in the house.





Voiced by the likes of Ralph Ineson and Jessica Raine, the idea - despite being barking mad - is likely to be music to the ears of pet owners with anxious pooches.





But remember, it’s advised that man’s best friend shouldn’t be left alone for more than four hours at a time.





This PSA was brought to you by the pet loving Shortlist team.



