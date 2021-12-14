ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
Spider-Man: No Way Home reviews arrive - prepare for tears

The most emotional Spider-Man yet?

Marc Chacksfield
14 December 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits the big screen this week, marking the debut of one of the most talked about Marvel movies of all time. Given its hype, then, does it live up to expectations? If these early reviews and reactions are anything to go by, then it's a resounding 'yes'.

Thankfully, the Spider-Man: No Way Home reviews and reactions so far have been spoiler free, so you will have to head to see the movie for yourself to see just how much it mines the Spider-Man movies of the past to shape the future of the MCU. But the reactions have been nearly all positive - here are some of the quotes we have seen so far:

Variety says that the movie "keeps the surprises coming all the way through to the end credits" and that "superhero movies are only as good as their villains, and it’s a thrill to be reunited with Doc Ock and Green Goblin again."

IGN calls the movie "Saturday morning cartoon meets deep MCU drama", noting: "there’s truly never a dull moment in Spider-Man: No Way Home. That’s due in no small part to stellar performances across the board."

The Playlist isn't as enthusiastic but does say: "While generally light in tone, ‘No Way Home,’ gets emotionally gutting at the midway point of the film, a turning point so devastating (no spoilers), it almost feels like an entirely different movie."

Deadline loves it, though, explaining: "Jon Watts, the wunderkind director discovered via the superb indie Cop Car, once again weaves his own magic on the series and creates not just the best pic yet in the Spider-Man series, but truly one of the year’s best movies."

And then there are the Twitter reactions. Turns out, people love this film:

