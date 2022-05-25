Sony's Days Of Play sale is now live: massive PlayStation discounts revealed

Sony's huge PlayStation games sale is back. Days of Play sees the gaming giant offer up a whole load of discounts on some of its biggest games - including a number of deals on PS5 games.

As always, this is a time when you can grab a PlayStation bargain - the Days Of Play discounts begin today and go on for the next two weeks, so you can take time deciding which discount you would like to take advantage of.

Some of the PlayStation discounts are up to 80% off, so hopefully you find something that you like.

Here we've rounded up a few of the best Days Of Play discounts we've seen so far but head to the PlayStation Store for all the deals.

US Days of Play discounts: the best picks



75% off Assassin's Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition $30.73 (was $122.95)

75% off Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition $30.73 (was $122.95)

55% off Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition $67.47 (was $149.95)

70% off Batman: Arkham Collection - $25.48 (was $84.95)

50% off Cyberpunk 2077 – $34.97 (was $69.95)

50% off Ghostwire: Tokyo – $49.97 (was $99.95)

58% off Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – $23.07 (was $54.95)

50% off Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition – $57.47 (was $114.95)

75% off NBA 2K22 – $24.98 (was $99.95)

38% off Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – $77.46 (was $124.95)

60% off Red Dead Redemption 2 – $35.95 (was $89.95)

57% off Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 – $42.97 (was $99.95)

50% off The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition – $37.47 (was $74.95)

38% off The Nioh Collection – $77.46 (was $124.95)

80% off The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $9.59 (was $47.95)

50% off Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – $34.97 (was $69.95)

UK Days of Play Discounts: the best picks

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Deluxe Edition - £16.74 (75% off)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Deluxe Edition - £16.74 (75% off)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition PS4 and PS5 - £38.24 (55% off)

Batman: Arkham VR - £4.79 (70% off)

Battlefield V - £8.74 (75% off)

Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5 - £11.99 (80% off)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - £19.79 (67% off)

Crysis Remastered Trilogy - £25.99 (35% off)

Deathloop - £23.99 (60% off)

EA Star Wars Triple Bundle - £26.39 (67% off)

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn - Ultimate Edition - £23.99 (75% off)

Ghostwire: Tokyo - £29.99 (50% off)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS4 and PS5 - £39.99 (20% off)

Mortal Kombat 11 - £13.19 (67% off)

NBA 2K22 for PS5 - £16.24 (75% off)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - £43.39 (38% off)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition - £12.49 (50% off)

