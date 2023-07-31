Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage arrive on Call of Duty

Ever fancied channeling your inner Snoop Dogg or even roaming the streets as a brash, weapon weilding Nicki Minaj?

You're in luck, as Call of Duty publisher Activision has announced it's adding a host of new playable characters to its already extensive roster.

Honouring the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the gaming giant is adding Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage to a growing list of playable characters across two of its first-person shooter titles: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Prepare to channel hip-hop royalty as Modern Warfare II introduces gamers to SSeason 5. Sure, unlike the games' hero characters this troupe don't offer a range of specialised weapons, but what they lack in armament they more than make up for in style.





Minaj comes complete with rose-tinted hair and weapons, meanwhile Snoop Dogg's cannabis-themed getup won't fail to entertain. As for 21 Savage's look, the rapper's aesthetic is being kept firmly under wraps for now.

Likely due to the staggered release of the characters following the launch of Season 5, more information will likely be released before the latest instalment begins on August 2.





It's not the first time OG Snoop Dogg has featured as part of the franchise. Having previously appeared as part of a voice line bundle in Call of Duty: Ghosts, the hip-hop legend has also appeared as operator skins in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Now though, with shutters called on the latter two titles from September 21, it's time for Snoop's CoD legacy to continue. Minaj's inclusion also means the rapper will become the first real female celebrity to be turned into a Call of Duty operator.

And it's more than just game aesthetics that have had a shake-up this time around. Modern Warfare II and Warzone are both set to gain three new War Tracks, meaning hip-hop fans will have the ultimate in-game soundtrack.

Serving up Foundation ('80s), Golden Era ('90s), and Life After Y2K ('00s) as claimable tracks, players can nab the updates for free by logging in on any three days between August 7 and August 16.

Season 5 is set for release on August 2.