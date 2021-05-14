Slam Dunk! Save over 50% on these top XBox and PS4 sports games.

If the past year has taught us anything it's that when it comes to entertainment, games consoles really are worth their weight in gold.

It's also why the idea of over 50% off top titles including NHL 21 on Xbox and NBA 2K21 on PS4 sounds like our kind of deal.

Sure, we might not be able to transport you into a stadium filled with thousands of fans chanting for their favourite sports team, but the crowd effects on these top games have got to count for something, right?

With over 55% off its regular price tag - now coming in at under £20, NHL 21 for Xbox is top of our wish list.

Fancy becoming a Stanley Cup champion? You've come to the right place.

Packed with all the on-ice action and immersive effects you could want, this game serves up both single and multiplayer modes, including Be A Pro mode and World of Chel - an immersive, open-world ice hockey experience that you'll find hard to step away from.

Suitable for players aged 12+, the game comes complete with a ton of personalisation options, meaning NHL 21 might just be the ideal way to flex your virtual puck skills from afar.

Plus, with over 55% off its regular price, it's a win-win situation.





As for NBA SK21 on PS4? This game is a slam-dunk deal.

Featuring both single-player and online multiplayer modes, NBA 2K21 is the ideal way to test your sporting prowess against fellow basketball fans.

Designed for players aged 3+, its impressive graphics and action play make it one of the most immersive experiences we've seen.

Whether you want to build your own dream team - you can enter it into online community mini-games like Domination, Triple Threat or Freestyle, MyPlayer Builder to personalise every facet of your game or Neighbourhood for online open-world battles, the options are seemingly endless.

Do keep in mind these offer are only available for a limited time, so be sure to snap them up while stocks last.