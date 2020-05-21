The Simpsons is finally being fixed on Disney Plus - and the Muppets are coming!

The Simpsons on Disney Plus is one of the biggest draws of the service. Yes, Channel 4 has been showing a lot of the old seasons and Sky practically has channels dedicated to them, the fact you can pick and choose from over 600 episodes is quite something.

Imagine, then, the disappointment that the older seasons were given an aspect ratio makeover (from 4:3 to 16:9) that, literally, cropped out many of the jokes from the show, jokes from the backgrounds that were timeless.

That's right, in a world where widescreen TVs are practically in every room, everyone is crying out to see The Simpsons back in plain-old boxy 4:3.

One of The Simpsons creators took to Twitter to reveal the news, with Al Jean noting that: As always you have been heard! The Simpsons episodes will be available in their original 4:3 aspect ratio on #DisneyPlus beginning 5/28.

The even more important most important tweet I can make!

As always you have been heard! @theSimpsons episodes will be available in their original 4:3 aspect ratio on #DisneyPlus beginning 5/28.

— Al Jean (@AlJean) May 20, 2020

That sound you hear is a collective gasp of Simpsons fans who are about to see their favourite background gags back where they belong.

Now, there is the fact that 4:3 content does look a bit crap on a widescreen TV, but it's great to see that The Simpsons are coming back in their original form.

Something that is coming to Disney Plus not in its original form are the Muppets. Muppets Now is set to premiere on the 31 July and the whole things sounds utterly meta.

The premise for the six episode season is as follows: "Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him."

Sounds intriguing.

These are the best Disney Plus shows streaming now.

And these are the 10 best Simpsons episodes you need to watch right now.



