Shoreditch gets a new music venue, opening tomorrow

Tired of hearing bad news about London’s nightlife? Here’s a palate cleanser. There’s a new music venue opening up in sunny Shoreditch, called Unlocked Shoreditch.

Its doors open to the public for the first time tomorrow, on March 29th. And the first few events alone provide a taste of how eclectic Unlocked Shoreditch may become.

On Saturday, Tobiahs headlines the opening night. He’s an Australian electronic artist and DJ who can effortlessly slide between good-time house sounds and more hypnotic beats.

This first night has pretty conventional gig timings, with a 7pm start, 11pm curfew.

One week later Nooriyah headlines a night, on Friday April 4th, that clocks off at 2am. She brings Arabic influences to floor-filling beats.

On Saturday 5th, DJ and internet sensation Jyoty hosts one of her Homegrown nights, special guests TBC, which runs until 4am.

The bad news is these first three nights are already sold out. Unlocked Shoreditch is based in an old warehouse, and has capacity of up to 1500 over three floors.

At the time of writing, though, you can still get tickets for the fourth event on the roster. Mason Collective leads an epic 4pm to 1am event on Good Friday, April 18th. You can pay £17.30 for pre 8pm entry, or £22.50 for an open ticket.

Unlocked Shoreditch’s launch video describes the space as a former “illegal rave venue” that has been left vacant for a decade.

“Vacant space, forgotten places — brought back to life,” says the Unlocked London team. We can get on-board with that.

Unlocked Shoreditch is found at 118 Curtain Rd, just down the road from The Blues Kitchen and close by Old Street station.

The first four events are part of the venue’s soft launch, with plans to open fully later this year.

