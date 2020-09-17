She-Hulk has finally found its She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany cast

One of Marvel's biggest TV shows has finally found its lead star. She-Hulk was one of the TV shows that caused the biggest stir when it was revealed that Marvel was making a show of it.

While Alison Brie was the name bandied around for many months, this tuned out to be fan conjecture as the creators of She-Hulk, according to Variety, have decided on Tatiana Maslany.

Now, anyone who has watched Orphan Black will be familiar with Maslany. The show was an acting masterclass for the actress, where she played myriad roles to great effect, as well as putting on a whole host of accents.

Since then she has starred in the recent, and rather excellent, Perry Mason reboot.

Although Disney (or Marvel) hasn't made the news official, Variety seems to be pretty convinced that Maslany has the role and we couldn't be happier.

Maslany is not stranger to Disney's casting corridors. It was revealed by Hollywood Reporter that she was in the running for Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - alongside the likes of Rooney Mara. The role ended up going to Felicity Jones who did a fantastic job.

In a rather brilliant way, Mark Ruffalo has already commented on the casting, saying on Twitter: Welcome to the family, cuz!

It's thought that Ruffalo will have some part to play in the She-Hulk TV show.

She-Hulk is one of many big-name Marvel TV properties heading to Disney Plus in the next year or so. It joins Falcon and The Winter Soldier, as well as WandaVision - two Marvel shows that are packed with A-list actors and actresses.

She-Hulk is about the exploits of lawyer Jennifer Walters, who is the cousin of Bruce Banner. After getting into an accident she gains his Hulk powers, thanks to a blood transfusion from Banner.

The show also found its director this week with Kat Coiro. who has helmed It's Always Sunny, Dead To Me and Modern Family, coming on board.



There's no She-Hulk release date as of yet, but we hope to hear something soon. While you are waiting head to our best Marvel TV shows and best Disney Plus shows guides.