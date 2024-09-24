Seiko's new limited edition watches are inspired by Japanese cocktails

Seiko has something for folks shopping for a classy new timepiece, the Seiko Presage Cocktail Time Star Bar series.

These watches are part of a limited run, with 9000 of the standard version made and just 6000 of the “compact” 30.3mm diameter model.

The alluring face design is inspired a cocktail, with a textured grey-to-black gradient sitting behind the gold hour markers.

Seiko says the pattern is based on the top-down view of ice in a cocktail glass. And it makes sense if you look at the Seiko Presage Cocktail Time for long enough.

Once obvious question — what cocktail is grey-black?

The Seiko Presage Cocktail Time is inspired by a drink devised by Star Bar of Japan’s Head Bartender Hisashi Kishi, called Night Time Tokyo.

We have’t been able to find what’s actually in the cocktail, but Kishi is a real one. He won the International Bar Association World Championships.

The Seiko Presage Cocktail Time is a stainless steel watch with a steel link chain, and the gold accents of the face represent the lights of the Tokyo sky at night.

Its casing is water resistant to 5-bar pressure, and the 4R35 watch movement has a 40-hour power reserve. These are automatic watches with manual winding, powered by your own movement when worn.

One part watch fans should take note of is the Seiko Presage Cocktail Time Star Bar has a Hardlex crystal, not Sapphire. It’s less scratch resistant, but also less shatter-prone as a result thanks to its slightly lesser hardness.

You can pre-order the Seiko Presage Cocktail Time Star Bar now, ahead of its release in October. The 47.5mm face edition costs £480, while the Compact Style version costs £570.