Scott Pilgrim is now a Netflix TV show - and the first trailer has landed

Cult comic Scott Pilgrim is heading to Netflix later this year and the first trailer of the anime has landed.

The graphic novel, created by Bryan Lee O'Malley, will be 20 years old in 2024. It follows the exploits of Scott, a teenager who plays in a band and falls in love with Ramona Flowers. The problem is: to date her he must defeat her seven evil exes.

This isn't the first adaptation of Scott Pilgrim. It was made into a film in 2010 by Edgar Wright. The movie was Wright's first foray into Hollywood and while it wasn't a box-office smash, it gained a huge cult following.

The cast of the movie who were relatively young into their careers are all now household names. They include: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Aubrey Plaza, Anna Kendrick, Chris Evans and Brandon Routh.

Although the Netflix show isn't an adaptation of the movie, it has done the clever thing of bringing back the cast of Wright's movie to voice their characters in animation form.

Wright is on board as executive producer of the show and it is series creator Bryan Lee O’Malley on writing and animating duties - so we are in good hands with this one.

You can watch the teaser trailer - which has already been viewed over 1 million times - for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off below...



