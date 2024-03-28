Scotland's oldest working whisky distillery has just released... a gin

The Glenturret has long been a name embedded into the fabric of Scotch whisky making, but now it has competition.

Scotland's oldest working whiskey distillery has now announced it's set to release its first-ever gin - and it packs one hell of a punch.

The Aberturret is a striking 45% ABV offering, a release that sees the Scottish distillery venture in a new direction where the spirits market is concerned.

Coinciding with the opening of the distillery's private residence of the same name, The Aberturret is a crisp London dry gin direct from, urm, Scotland.

Distilled using a selection of 14 expertly selected botanicals, The Abernturret marks the first gin release in The Glenturret’s rich 260 year history.

On the nose, this juniper offering serves up delectably subtle citrus notes, hints of lime peel and flecks of grapefruit creating a distinctly zesty feel.

Bonus mineraly hints shine through, with lightly toasted marshmallow creates a complex profile.

On the palate, however, this is gin is as smooth as they come.

Combining the maltiness imparted by the new-make spirit, brighter notes of lemon, lime, and grapefruit citrus zests sine through, followed by the chamomile and pine, as well as sumac.

Finished with a further zesty prickle of lemon sherbet on the finish, this zesty, clean affair is well worth a taste.



Established in 1763, the brand is renowned for its range of exclusive single malt whiskies.

Tasked with reflecting this, The Aberturret blends the traditional with the modern, creating a distillery first that stands the test of time.



“Working on the creation of The Aberturret Gin together with the Lalique and The Glenturret teams was pure joy,” gin maker Peter Jauch said of the launch.



Jaunch helped to develop the brand's unique recipe, with this small batch London Dry Gin featuring distinctive hints of coriander, angelica and sumac to name but a few.

Blended with new-make spirit from The Glenturret's distillery, Jaunch says: “It was important to me to reflect on the rich history of The Glenturret – that’s why we developed a classic gin with a modern twist.

"You can smell juniper on the nose, surrounded by fresh, earthy notes. On the palate, the juniper impresses with warming notes and ends with a slightly sweet kick of freshness.

“Overall, the gin is very smooth and, at 45% ABV, perfect for all classic gin cocktails.”

Priced at £45 per bottle, it's anything but your run-of-the-mill gin.

