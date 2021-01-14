Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G revealed: 5 things to know

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has arrived and it's a handset that will fundamentally change the S Series for Samsung forever.

Why? Well, it's the first S handset to feature the S Pen and, while Samsung hasn't said it out loud, this could signal the end of the Galaxy Note Series.

It makes sense - the Ultra range was already treading on the toes of the Note series and this one is no different with its stunning big screen, fantastic camera array and specs that will make your jaw drop (unless you are an Apple fan, obviously).

Here are five things to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

1. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a new quad camera setup

The cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra are the best that Samsung has ever offered. The new quad camera array on the back packs a whole heap of specs but it's the AI enhancements that should make the real difference when it comes to taking decent pictures.

Housed in the array (which boast a new contour cutout) are: an ultra-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses - among these is a new 108MP pro sensor, offering 12 bit HDR photos with 64 times richer colour and more than three times wider dynamic range. You can shoot in 12-bit RAW and there's 4K filming available on all the lenses. On the front is a 40MP selfie shooter and the phone has 100x Space Zoom. Other features include: an improved Bright Night sensor and night mode.

2. The design of the S21 Ultra 5G is fantastic

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has been given a new look and it's stunning. The standout feature is the Contour Cut Camera housing that blends into the device’s metal frame. It's a striking look but we are all for it. Couple this with a 6.8-inch screen that's AMOLED 2X and what you have is a lovely looking device.

3. It only has bloody S Pen compatibility!

The S Pen is something that is usually kept with the Samsung Galaxy Note range but the S21 Ultra changes all that, with S Pen connectivity and all the Wacom features that comes with this. Whether you are into drawing or note-taking to editing photos and signing documents, the S Pen is available on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. The key here, though, is you don't get an S Pen in the box but you can use one from a Galaxy Note or Galaxy Tab or purchase an S Pen separately on its own or with a compatible case.

4. The screen adapts to what you are doing

As we've mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G screen is an AMOLED 2X and measure 6.8 inches. The key things about it, though, is that it as a refresh rate of 120Hz but this automatically scales up or down depending on what you are doing. According to Samsung: "The screen’s refresh rate adjusts to the content you’re viewing from 10Hz to 120Hz to ensure you enjoy the best image, whilst stretching your battery life even further."

5. It's 5G and packed with AI

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G makes use of Samsung's new Exynos 2100 chip which has been specifically built for 5G. It's so fancy, though, that there are a whole heap of AI advancements that are included in the S21 Ultra 5G, thanks to it - this includes an adaptive screen, increased battery life and AI enhancements to the pictures you take.

Other key features include:

Eye Comfort Shield

Dimensions: 75.6x165.1x8.9mm

Weight: 229g

Quad camera

Rear cameras (quad): Ultra 5G Wide: 12MP, Wide-angle: 108MP, Telephoto 1: 10MP (Optical 3x), Telephoto 2: 10MP (Optical 10x)

Front camera: 40MP

100X Space Zoom

12GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage

16GB RAM with 512GB internal storage

Battery: 5000mAh

IP68 water resistance

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

5G

S Pen compatibility

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is out 29 January and will cost from £1149. The phone is available in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black and in the following variants: 128GB model with 12GB RAM, 256GB model with 16GB RAM, 512GB model with 16GB RAM.

