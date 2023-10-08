Salcombe Gin x RNLI is the lifesaving collaboration you need

Bonded by their mutual respect for the sea, Salcombe Gin and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) have much more in common than first meets the eye.

Joining forces for the first time in the form of the zesty Four Seas gin, Salcombe Gin looks set to ensure the charitable organization is able to continue saving lives come hell or high water.





Celebrating the historic charity’s 200th anniversary, this all-new collaboration will see classic London dry gin channel the spirit of the British and Irish coast.





Paying homage to the sailors and crew putting their lives on the line every day as they battle the elements to keep the public safe, ‘lifesaver’ is one term that thoroughly fits any RNLI job description.





Proudly showcasing the distinctive orange, white and blue RNLI flag, each bottle of Four Seas by Salcombe Gin will go towards saving lives, with 10% from the sale of each bottle being donated to the charity.





Available in fetching 70cl bottles and finished with a sleek wooden stopper, each bottle of Four Seas has an RRP of £39.50.





With a 40% ABV, Four Season serves as an ode to the UK’s rich, rugged coastline, distilled at the water’s edge in their Devon-based Salcombe distillery.





Complex in its finish and backed up by a worthy cause, each bottle showcases four key botanicals, chosen for their refreshing flavours and distinctive link to the ocean.









Distilled with lemon peels smoked over Scottish whisky barrel wood chips, each bottle also combines English sea buckthorn harvested from nearby Cornwall, sugar kelp foraged from the Irish sea, and elderberries from wilds of Wales.





The result is a refreshing and ocean-infused gin that pairs perfectly with tonic ice and lemon.





Sit back, relax, and support a noble charity while popping your feet up on a Sunday afternoon.





Available to purchase from the Salcombe Gin site for £39.50 per bottle, the 10% donation to the charity will remain in place for the next two years.