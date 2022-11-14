Roku just dropped its Black Friday discounts early - and they are incredible

Streaming giant Roku has revealed that it is discounting a ton of its products for Black Friday this year but it can't wait till the day itself, instead offering up its deals from now until 27 November.

If you have been thinking about getting on the streaming bandwagon, then there really hasn't been a cheaper time to do it, with Roku's streaming devices now starting from just £13.99 / $17.99.

Included in Roku's big deal extravaganza (our words) are the Roku Express, Roku Express 4K and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

Roku has been in the news of late as it is the company behind turning Daniel Radcliffe into the legend that is Weird Al Yankovic. The biopic of the famed comedy singer is now streaming for free on the Roku Channel so there's some exclusive content to view as soon as you purchase your cut-price streaming stick.

As well as this, Roku offers access a whole host of free TV channels and an easy way to get Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus and others on to your TV.

Here are all the Roku deals below...

Roku Express



Save 53% Roku Express £13.99 - WAS: £29.99 The Roku Express is Roku's cheapest-ever streaming stick and now it comes in at one of its lowest prices. Buy now from Currys



Save 40% Roku Express $17.99 - WAS: $29.99 Get 300+ free live TV channels and Roku Originals through the Roku Express, plus access to Netflix and more. Buy now from Amazon US



Roku Express 4K



Save 23% Roku Express 4K​ £29.99 - WAS: £39 The Roku Express 4K​ is one of the cheapest way to get 4K streaming content, with access to Netflix and Roku's extensive list of free TV channels. Buy now from Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick 4K



Save 22% Roku Streaming Stick 4K​ £38.99 - WAS: £49.99 Start streaming channels like Disney plus, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV plus and Netflix in seconds - and in 4K, too. Buy now from Amazon

Save 50% Roku Streaming Stick 4K $24.99 - WAS: $49.99 There's 50% off the Roku Streaming Stick 4K right now, with the streaming stick one of the quickest ways to turn your TV smart and get you on the likes of Netflix, Apple TV Plus and more. Buy now from Amazon US

