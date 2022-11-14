Roku just dropped its Black Friday discounts early - and they are incredible
Jump on the streaming bandwagon for less, with these deals.
Streaming giant Roku has revealed that it is discounting a ton of its products for Black Friday this year but it can't wait till the day itself, instead offering up its deals from now until 27 November.
If you have been thinking about getting on the streaming bandwagon, then there really hasn't been a cheaper time to do it, with Roku's streaming devices now starting from just £13.99 / $17.99.
Included in Roku's big deal extravaganza (our words) are the Roku Express, Roku Express 4K and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K.
Roku has been in the news of late as it is the company behind turning Daniel Radcliffe into the legend that is Weird Al Yankovic. The biopic of the famed comedy singer is now streaming for free on the Roku Channel so there's some exclusive content to view as soon as you purchase your cut-price streaming stick.
As well as this, Roku offers access a whole host of free TV channels and an easy way to get Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus and others on to your TV.
Here are all the Roku deals below...
Roku Express
Roku Express 4K
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
- Need something to stream? Then try these best Netflix TV shows.