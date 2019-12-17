This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker first reactions are here

Not long to wait now!

We'd forgive you if you were feeling a little nervous about The Rise of Skywalker – not least because The Last Jedi got some less than stellar reviews when it came out.

It's also the last film in this part of the Star Wars journey, so there's a lot riding on it for fans.

Well, the reviews are in – and it's looking (mostly) good.

"Lot to take in," one writer tweeted. "It is the big adventure, lightsaber adventure I hoped for."

Not all reviews were 100% brilliant – one writer, from IGN, said that he "liked it but had some big problems with it"; another said her feelings were "mixed".

The film is out on Friday in the UK, so really not long to wait for you to make your own mind up.

