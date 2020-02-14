Red Bull's AlphaTauri launch and AT1 unveiling: 5 things to know

Formula 1 is among one of the fastest - and most expensive - sports on the planet. Given the vast sums of money involved, team makeovers have become a regular part of the racing experience - entire rebrands, however, are a little rarer. Which is why the birth of AlphaTauri - replacing existing F1 team Toro Rosso - is something of a big deal.

As the car unveilings get underway ahead of 2020 pre-season testing at Barcelona-Catalunya, it’s time for the racing world to be introduced to Red Bull Racing’s new little brother. Named after Red Bull’s clothing brand AlphaTauri, it’s safe to say looks were at the forefront of the launch event.





Taking place at Red Bull’s Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria, the event was hosted by Formula 1 legend David Coulthard. Incorporating the unveiling of the all-new AT1 car and distinctive new livery, the brand decided to throw in a full blown fashion show and brought out none other than current AlphaTauri drivers Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly.





Needless to say, there were a few surprises. Here are a five things we learnt direct from the AlphaTauri unveiling and AT1 car launch:





In the mood for more fashion-related antics? Discover our pick of the best sports movies around.





1. The AT1 unveiling was a star-studded affair

Hosted by British Formula 1 legend David Coulthard, the show saw a host of famous faces helicoptered into Red Bull Hangar-7. Alongside drivers Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner was in attendance, alongside ex Formula 1 Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone, actor Patrick Dempsey and Red Bull Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann. We could go on, but we don't like to brag...





2. The car boasts a Distinct new livery

As expected, the livery was always going to steal the show. Moulded around Red Bull’s fashion label AlphaTauri, the colour scheme is a minimalistic white and navy. In many ways it's a look reminiscent of the BMW Williams livery of seasons past. It's a move that clearly distances AlphaTauri from its big brother, Red Bull Racing. As for whether the rebrand seen on the car will result in more podium finishes similar to 2019's Brazil result, only time (and pre-season testing) will tell.





3. the car was showcased on the side of an italian department store

Navy and white dominated the catwalk at the launch event, but over in Italy, AlphaTauri unveiled the car in spectacular style. The parallel event - taking place on the side of a department store in Milan's Piazza Duomo - saw a replica of the car showcased at a location that is considered to be the home of fashion. It was a unique move by the newly rebranded team, but certainly one capable of catching the wider fashion world's attention.





4. Red Bull’s Hangar-7 Is An Adrenaline Junkie’s Dream

Taking place in Red Bull’s Hangar-7, the aerodrome is owned by Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz and is located at Salzburg Airport. Home to the Flying Bull’s fleet, helicopters and a host of legendary Formula 1 cars (including the latest AT1 offering), the venue also incorporates a restaurant, two bars and (for one night only) a giant open top coffee bus.





5. AlphaTauri has focussed heavily on innovation



Featuring a helmet painter named Bobo who took it upon himself to paint upside down portraits of drivers Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly live on stage, the event was certainly a creative affair. That's before the catwalk even began. The racing suits are predominantly white with navy accents, while the car is designed to match. According to team principal Franz Tost, the new racing suits feature plenty of advanced design features. "It's impressive how much effort they put into textile innovation and premium materials" he noted.