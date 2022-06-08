Realme GT NEO 3 earns its racing stripes as 'world's fastest charging smartphone'

Phone giant Realme sent shockwaves through the smartphone world this week, with the launch of a phone that can charge 50% of its battery in just 5 minutes.

The top of the Realme GT NEO 3 series, according to its makers, uses a 150W Ultradart charge, which will fill the handset up halfway in the time it takes to boil an egg (that is if you like your eggs slightly hard boiled).

To celebrate this speedy fact, the phone has been given some great-looking racing stripes that have been inspired by Carroll Shelby, the celebrated driver who was recently the subject of Hollywood film Le Mans '66, where he helped Ford win the historic race against biggest rival Ferrari and was a fan of painting go-faster stripes on his cars.

If you are a little worried about the sheer amount of power going through the handset, then don't fear: there are some 38 layers of safety protection and a dedicated MCU charging security chip to make sure that the power stays firmly in the phone.

The other specs may not be as speedy but they are impressive. There's a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, a triple-camera system (using Sony's flagship IMX 766 50MP sensor) and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on board.

Realme is also offering a GT NEO 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition of its handset, which comes fully stocked with custom wallpapers, a redesign of the classic anime characters and custom icons.

The realme GT NEO 3 will be available for £599.99 (12GB+256GB). The GT NEO 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition is launching in select European countries for €499.99.