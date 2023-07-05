9 men who prove style doesn't fade after 50

For a lot of guys, above 40 is when you start to feel your age a bit. Hairs go grey (if there's any left) and it becomes harder to stay in shape.

But there is one thing in a man's control: style. Just because he hits a milestone age doesn't mean he has to hop into a pair of corduroy trousers and a cardigan and retreat into the cliched man shed.

Although you might not have hit that age just yet, we're here to argue that you should celebrate getting older, and take notes from these guys who have only gotten cooler as the years have marched on.

Main image: Getty Images

1. Jeff Goldblum

To aspire to the heights of style and confidence that Jeff Goldblum exudes is simply unrealistic for most of us. But basking in the glory of Goldblum every now and then can't hurt.

He has hit 70 but, as you'll see from his Instagram, his styling choices are as bold as ever. These days you are just as likely to catch him playing Jazz piano as acting in a movie. But his is set to bring his signature charm to the Wicked movies in 2024 and 2025.

2. Mads Mikkelsen

From the art house Another Round to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Mad Mikkelsen's career has rocketed away in his older years, most probably helped by his impeccable style and slicked back, grey tinted hair.

Anyway, what is it with Scandinavia? If they're not producing delicious meatballs, beautiful people and avant-garde brands, they're exporting incredible acting talent. Is it something in the water?

3. Pierce Brosnan





Aside from the occasional flirtation with a silk scarf, Pierce Brosnan's low-key style is something most of us could at least have a crack at emulating. A good suit, paired with a nicely fitted shirt worn in casual style? A tasteful pair of sunglasses? You're not going to embarrass yourself with that get-up.

It also helps, of course, that Brosnan is still terribly handsome for a man in his 70s, and is in good shape too. The first part we can't help with, but the second is something we could all pay some attention to.

4. Jude Law

Jude Law may have hit 50, but he has not lost his good looks. Whether he's at Wimbledon or on the red carpet, his tailoring game his always spot on, and he's not afraid to go bold with his colour choices.



In more recent years, we've seen him demonstrate the benefits of fine tailoring, when not showing his more casual side in a polo shirt.

5. Idris Elba

Idris Elba has been called one of Hollywood's most stylish men for years, and that hasn't changed now he has hit 50. He has had much of an active participation in fashion than most other actors too, with almost a decade of fashion collaborations under his belt. The most recent is the Eve of Winston line, which he had a hand in designing.

And hands up for Idris being the next Bond. The title doesn't belong to a young buck, it belongs to an older chap, one who can portray angst and strike fear with a single glance, and if you've seen Luther, you know he can do both.

6. Nick Wooster



A lot of guys post-50 stick to timeless staples such as navy suits, bomber jackets, slim jeans and darker colours. Not 60-plus Nick Wooster, New York's most stylish brand consultant, who has held high positions at Barneys, Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren.

Wooster constantly challenges the boundaries of men's fashion, making him one of the most photographed men at Fashion Weeks the world over. But he never looks ridiculous like all the art school kids do in their overpriced neon streetwear, he pulls it off because he's not wanting to show off; he genuinely knows his style and how to wear with eccentric clothing with confidence.

7. Martin Freeman

Freeman rarely plays style-obsessed characters. He's been Watson in Sherlock Holmes, Bilbo Baggins and the buttoned-up Everett Ross in the Marvel movies. But in real life Freeman takes centre stage in terms of style with his Sixties mod aesthetic, pulling off double breasted pinstripe suits without looking like a stereotypical Italian American gangster.

8. Gary Oldman

Thought all models needed to be chiseled, under 20 with a six pack and six brain cells? Not according to Prada, who put legendary 58-year-old film star Gary Oldman at the front of its autumn/winter 2012 catwalk show in Milan, dressing the Leon actor out a regal black double breasted coat. It was an iconic moment we haven't forgotten a decade later.

OK, so he's not quite a style icon in one of his more recent projects, Slow Horses, but can still rock a bespoke suit at an award ceremony.

9. Justin Theroux

You thought they were like unicorns, didn't you? Well, they're not, they actually exist. It's true, men can wear skinny jeans after 50 without looking like they're going through a serious midlife crisis, as usually showcased by Justin Theroux. Just make sure they're not a ridiculously bright colour and not so tight that they permanently damage anything...