Prime Video's next big show is streaming now - and the critics love it

Amazon Prime Video is fast becoming a treasure trove of new, quality TV shows, with the recent releases of Reacher, Fargo and Gen V all top-tier telly.

And now there is another show joining the ranks: Mr & Mrs Smith. This is a TV reboot of the hit movie, which starred Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

The show changes the original's premise somewhat - in the film, which was written by Simon Kinberg, the married couple don't actually know that they are both spies, until they are given a mission to kill one another. In the reboot they are two newly recruited spies that are put together for a mission.

This shift in narrative really works, thanks to the two fantastic leads: Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Maya Erskine (Blue Eye Samurai).

Donald Glover is also the creator of the show, alongside Francesca Sloane. The reboot initially had Phoebe Waller-Bridge attached but she is now billed as exec producer.

It's a hit with the critics, too. Currently Mr & Mrs Smith has a fantastic 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, which puts it on the same score as Transparent, Patriot and a percentage point above The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Image Credit: Prime Video

This is what the critics are saying...

The Independent reckons : "For a show about two superspies, based on a nonsensical Brangelina thriller, it is remarkable for its honest, relatable depiction of a relationship between two disaffected millennials."

Rolling Stone notes: "It cleverly inverts the movie’s premise. It blends the best elements of retro TV and modern TV, and deftly balances the ridiculousness of the core idea with the danger of it."

Empire says: "If you’re expecting the movie with Brad and Angie recast, this is not that. It’s turned something light and silly into a show that’s dark, smart, and hard to categorise."

The Wrap opines: "Simply put, Mr & Mrs. Smith is the first must-see show of 2024."

And Variety concludes: “Mr. & Mrs. Smith left plenty on the table when it left multiplexes nearly 20 years ago, and a new television series makes a convincing case the film’s concept has always been better suited for another medium entirely."

All eight episodes of Mr & Mrs Smith are streaming now - the show also gets ShortList's seal of approval and stars in our best Prime Video shows list, and feature in this week's What To Watch guide.