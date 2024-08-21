Prime Video just revealed the ultimate TV show for gamers

Love video games? Prime Video has a show that seems desperate to make you happy. It's called Secret Level.

Secret Level is a 15-episode anthology series, where each episode is inspired by a different game or games.



Prime Video has released a snappy teaser trailer for the series, which is due out on December 10 2024.

What does the teaser tell us? Secret Level is a primarily, and probably entirely, animated show.

The visual style is, no surprise here, pretty video-gamey. And we know the 15 games (or game worlds) that have inspired the show’s 15 episodes. Here they are:

Armored Core

Concord

Crossfire

Dungeons & Dragons

Exodus

Honor of Kings

Megaman

New World: Aeternum

Pac-man

Sifu

Spelunky

The Outer Worlds 2

Unreal Tournament

“Various PlayStation Studios games”

Warhammer 40K

These do represent some of the biggest brands in gaming. But there are a couple of eyebrow-raisers in here.

New World: Aeternum is the console version for an Amazon Studios massively multiplayer online game, originally released for PC in 2021. It was a total flop, although — who knows — maybe the Xbox and PlayStation 5 console release in October will, for reasons unknown, turn its fortunes around.

Exodus is also a relatively unknown entity as this point, a sci-fi adventure starring Matthre McConaghey that’s not expected to arrive until 2026 at the earliest.

But the rest? We have some icons here, and not just the most obvious picks. Choosing FromSoftware’s mech-packed Armored Core instead of the otherwise more popular Dark Souls? It makes a good amount of sense for an animated short film.

Pac-Man is an all-timer, of course, and The Outer Worlds series has a distinct acerbic flavour that could work well on-screen.

Amazon is keen to highlight that Secret Level comes from the creators of Netflix's Love, Death & Robots, thanks to the involvement of series creator Blur Studio. But the roots in that comparison do seem to be fairly deep .

Love, Death & Robots head Tim Miller is listed as Secret Level’s creator and executive producer, while long-term CGI wizard Dave Wilson is supervising director.

“Each episode of Secret Level serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles,” says Prime Video.

Is Prime Video making a play to become an ongoing part of the promotion cycle of big-budget games? It kinda looks that way.



