Prime Video has a Game Of Thrones rival and the trailer is brutal

Craving more bloody violence from another era, a la Game of Thrones? Prime Video has something in the pipeline.

No, we’re not talking about House of the Dragon season 2, due on June 16, but Those About to Die.

It’s less dragons and broadswords, more sword and sandals stuff. In the trailer we get a glimpse at the Roman era bloody delights that await. Have a look:

The high concept offer here is Those About to Die gives us a glimpse at the “untold” side of the Roman Empire, that of the grimy world of entertaining the masses through blood sport.

Anthony Hopkins stars as Emperor Vespasian, while Game of Thrones star Ian Rheon as Tenax, a scheming crime boss who becomes overseer of the Roman games. He dreams of taking control over the city.

The flavour here is a little different to that of Game Of Thrones, then, but we’re still dealing in corruption and epic power struggles that simmer under the surface. And probably bubble up, exploding with a nice bit o' violence.

For Those About to Die counts Roland Emmerich among its credits. He is executive producer and will direct some of the episodes.

Emmerich is best known for some classic (if at times cheesy) action movies, including Independence Day, Godzilla, The Day After Tomorrow and Moonfall. Let’s hope he brings his signature flair for big action to the show.

Marco Kreuzpaintner will also direct, and has recently worked on Bodies and The Lazarus Project.

Robert Rodat is the show’s head writer, best known for his work writing Saving Private Ryan and The Patriot.

The series is loosely based on a 1958 book of the same name by Daniel Mannix. This out-of-print tome sells for a fair whack online, and aimed to offer readers a more in-depth view of what it was actually like to be a gladiator in the Roman games.

We don’t have long to wait to see if Those About to Die is any good. All 10 episodes of the first season are out on July 18, streaming on Prime Video in the UK and Europe, or on Peacock in the US.