Prime Video announces prequel to one of cinemas biggest legal hits

It's been a pretty major week for cinematic nostalgia, with Prime Video the latest streaming service to announce a major retro reboot (of sorts).

The secret is finally out, Reese Wetherspoon is finally set to make a return as the titular Elle in a prequel to the positively pink cinematic hit Legally Blonde.

It's the throwback many have been longing for, with the legal box office smash finding a new home on Prime Video.

The news comes as Netflix revealed it's set to finally get Happy Gilmore 2 off the ground, with none other than comedy legend Adam Sandler back in the driving seat as part of his mega-deal with the streamer.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Witherspoon is set to produce the project, with her production company Hello Sunshine going from strength to strength.

As of yet, little is known about the project but it has been confirmed the series will follow Witherspoon's character Elle Woods before the events of Legally Blonde.

Reprising her character, Witherspoon also teased that the new series will hit the streaming service as soon as next year.

The hit 2001 cinematic offering spawned two sequels, as well as a 2007 musical based on the film.

In a video posted to Instagram, the actress could be seen getting dressed and applying pink lipstick before grabbing a "top secret" script, which, as you might expect, was printed on pink paper.

The clip sent fans into a frenzy, with many speculating on possible storylines.

Dropping ahead of an Amazon Prime Video presentation to advertisers, with the Hollywood star adding an Elle approved caption to accompany the clip.

"Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular '90s high school girl," she wrote.

"And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on Prime Video. I'M SO EXCITED!"

The original Legally Blonde saw Woods gain a place at the world renowned Harvard Law School in pursuit of unrequited love.

However, the coming-of-age moment saw Woods excel against the odds, discovering there's more to life than the pursuit of love and designer goods.



The end of the clip reveals that Amazon Prime and Hello Sunshine's involvement, so fans will just have to watch this space.