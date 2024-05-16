Prime Video announces prequel to one of cinemas biggest legal hits
The Hollywood A-lister says she's "so excited" to return to the role
It's been a pretty major week for cinematic nostalgia, with Prime Video the latest streaming service to announce a major retro reboot (of sorts).
The secret is finally out, Reese Wetherspoon is finally set to make a return as the titular Elle in a prequel to the positively pink cinematic hit Legally Blonde.
It's the throwback many have been longing for, with the legal box office smash finding a new home on Prime Video.
The news comes as Netflix revealed it's set to finally get Happy Gilmore 2 off the ground, with none other than comedy legend Adam Sandler back in the driving seat as part of his mega-deal with the streamer.
Announcing the news on Instagram, Witherspoon is set to produce the project, with her production company Hello Sunshine going from strength to strength.
Reprising her character, Witherspoon also teased that the new series will hit the streaming service as soon as next year.
The hit 2001 cinematic offering spawned two sequels, as well as a 2007 musical based on the film.