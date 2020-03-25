Pinkster is delivering 3-litre boxes of pink gin to your door

During these trying times, it’s often the little things - like sunshine, your favourite film or the perfect tipple - that act as the ultimate pick-me-up.

It appears gin aficionado Pinkster has heeded the call, announcing it has created a 3-litre box of pink gin that can be delivered direct to your door.





The ideal way to ensure you can continue happy hour from the comfort of your living room, the sustainably packaged concept, complete with easy-to-use tap, contains the equivalent of over four bottles of the raspberry-infused spirit.





The best part? It’s currently reduced to £100 - that works out at over £40 off its regular price.









The 3-litre box is also 100% percent recyclable, meaning you can save on the heavy weight of glass bottles while still doing your bit for the environment.





For those unfamiliar with Pinkster’s gin, each 37.5% ABV bottle is described as “deliciously dry, with a hint of fruit and exceptionally smooth” and contains locally sourced raspberries from near Pinkster HQ in Cambridge.





Liking the sound of home gin delivery? You can order yourself a box from the Pinkster website now.



