Paul McCartney drops huge cryptic Glastonbury 2020 headline hint

Paul McArtney, you may have heard of him, is set to play Glastonbury 2020 - if his latest cryptic tweet is anything to go by.

The former Beatles, Wings, Frog Orchestra conductor sent out the Tweet today that just had the faces of three people on it: musician Philip Glass, actress Emma Stone and guitarist Chuck Berry.

Now, unless he's forming a new band called Philip, Emma and Chuck, it's their last names that are key here: Glass, Stone, Berry.

Yep, that's right: GlassStoneBerry... Glastonbury.

If he were to headline - and join the best Glastonbury headliners roster - then it would be the first time since 2004 that's he's played the Pyramid Stage. In that time he has had four new solo albums, including the latest Egypt Station.

If the hint is true then it will confirm the rumours that he will be playing Glastonbury 2020 - which is a rather special one, as it's the 50th year of the festival. The first batch of tickets sold out in just 30 minutes, while local tickets went on sale at the end of October.

If you haven't nabbed a ticket then there is also a special ballot open, where 50 lucky people will get a pair of tickets - this is also to celebrate the festival's 50th anniversary.

Another act that has been confirmed is Diana Ross for the Legends slot, while Madonna, Oasis and Taylor Swift are still big bookie favourites to appear.