Parasite wins Best Picture, makes Oscars history

Parasite has been pleasing fans and critics across the world since its release – and last night it was awarded with Best Picture at the Oscars ceremony.

The film's win is notable: amazingly, it's the first non-English language film to win that particular award.

Parasite also picked up best director, best foreign language film and best original screenplay.



It's not a huge surprise; aside from the immense critical success the film has faced, it's also been awarded Best Picture at the BAFTAs and the Palme D'or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Congratulations @ParasiteMovie So so proud to be Korean pic.twitter.com/aISEy1HUpz

— Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) February 10, 2020

The film is a social satire, looking at two families with disparate class backgrounds. Director Bong Joon-ho, who also found success with Okja, has previously hit out at capitalism, saying it "turns love into something ugly"; Parasite continues that theme.

"We never write to represent our country," he said in his acceptance speech. "But this is very personal to South Korea."

Elsewhere, Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for his role in Joker, Renee Zellweger Best Actress for Judy, and best supporting gongs went to Laura Dern and Brad Pitt.

