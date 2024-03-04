Ouch! Netflix cancels another big show after just one season

Another significant show has joined the long and growing list of cancelled Netflix series: The Brothers Sun featuring Michelle Yeoh.

The first season was released on January 4, but those eight episodes are all we’re going to get, according to Deadline.

It received largely great reviews, and stood out thanks to its big role for Michelle Yeoh. Her name is still stuck in the memory after leading Oscar-winning movie Everything Everywhere All At Once. But none of that helped quite enough, it seems.

As with just about every Netflix cancellation these days, The Brothers Sun just didn’t draw in large enough crowds.

You can see the figures for yourself, thanks to Netflix’s Tudum site.

It tells us The Brothers Sun racked up 30.2 million hours viewed in its first week on the chart, ahead of a peak second viewing week of 50.5 million hours.

Image Credit: Netflix

The show released just a few days after viral hit Fool Me Once, whose own figures show The Brothers Sun up. It achieved 238.2 million hours in its first week, followed by 153.3 million hours.

The Brothers Sun held onto a top 10 chart position for five weeks, before slipping off.

Its viewership numbers were not a complete disaster, but were low enough to be presumed the root cause of the show’s cancellation.

After all, the end of season one does leave room for a follow-up series.

“Wu and Falchuk wanted to end the season on a positive note, while also making sure that the audience knows that this isn’t the end of the story for the Suns,” says Netflix’s own ending explainer.

“This is actually just the first step in a longer journey,” says show director Kevin Tancharoen. It seems that journey has been cut short.