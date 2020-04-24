These limited edition OnePlus 8 cases have art by André - we speak to the artist (Exclusive)

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro launched earlier this month to rather stellar reviews across the board. Alongside the handsets there was also news that the phone giant had teamed up with one of the greatest street artists in the world, André Saraiva.

Andre is the creator of the iconic, and world famous, Mr. A graffiti. He's been working with OnePlus to produce cases for the new phones that wouldn't just protect the handset but offer up a whole new identity, triggering unique wallpapers through NFC.

OnePlus says about the link-up: "There are over 3 billion smartphones around the world and due to a standardised form factor, one could say that they all tend to look similar.

"Through this collaboration OnePlus brings an innovative way on how people can easily customise their smartphone not only through the cover of their phone but also through the integration of a matching wall paper, triggered through NFC, giving to the phone an entire new 360° look."





ShortList has the exclusive official first pictures of these cases and managed to spend some time with André, whose work is displayed in galleries the world over and who also featured prominently in the Banksy film Exit Through The Gift Shop.





Here we chat to him about his work on the project.





ShortList: Where did the inspiration come from for the cases?

André: "My inspiration for the OnePlus phone cases came mainly from my graffiti character Mr. A. I wanted him to be present in each of the three versions. They all have a very classic joyful color theme and design."

ShortList: You’re renowned for being a street artist, so graffitiing objects is natural for you - did this help when taking on these phone cases?

André: "Phone cases and screensavers are present in my everyday life, and also in the life of most people. When OnePlus asked me to do the phone cases with them, it was a very exciting opportunity, as it is a way to have my graffiti in everybody's hands and pockets."

ShortList: The cases were made alongside wallpapers for the phones - what was it like working with this 360-degree approach?

André: "The 360-degree approach was an interesting new technique to explore. The artwork goes all around the case and not just on the front and the back. It’s amazing that the art goes all the way around."

ShortList: The fashion and art worlds are using technology more and more, whether in collaboration or as tools, what’s your thoughts on this?

André: "Art has always been very curious, and like any innovation, technology is offering us new tools that we like to explore."







ShortList: Banksy recently graffitied his bathroom while in lockdown - have you had any thoughts on how to creatively spruce up your home?

André: "Unfortunately at the moment I am not staying in my own home. But for Earth Day I escaped lockdown for a couple of hours outside of the city and painted Mr. A celebrating Mother Earth. My art is always more often outside than inside."

ShortList: For any of our readers who are budding artists, could you give them five tips to help them with their art.

André: "My five tips would be: Trust your guts; break the rules; don’t try to please others, please yourself; stay positive; enjoy the moment."

Head to our OnePlus 8 Pro review and OnePlus 8 review for more information on the handsets.