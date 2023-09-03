Netflix's new number one show has the critics saying the same thing

Netflix has a new number-one show right now and it finally sees the service do something that few have done before: create a faithful and fun adaptation of a successful Manga comic.

One Piece has been a regular Manga comic since 1997 and it one of the most successful comic books of all time. Its author Eiichiro Oda is even in the Guinness Book of Records for "the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author". Impressive stuff.

One Piece made the transition to anime back in 1999 with 5 series following the adventures of the rubber-limbed Monkey D. Luffy and his band of pirates.

Netflix's adaptation is live action and critics are all saying the same thing about the show: that it's one of the best anime adaptations ever made.

Image Credit: Netflix

It's currently sitting on a decent 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, with Vulture noting: "In simply accepting... small yet crucial oddities, Netflix’s One Piece proves its willingness to hold on to what makes the original property so fantastic."

Zach Pope Reviews goes as far to say: "One Piece isn't just PERFECT its the best Live Action Anime Adaptation as well as ONE of Netflix's Best Shows Yet."

This isn't the first time that Netflix has tried to adapt popular anime series. Death Note was an ambitious yet flawed film - the creators of Stranger Things are hoping to do another adaptation, though, which may prove to be more fruitful.

The biggest let down was Cowboy Bebop, which had huge production values but failed to deliver and, more importantly, find an audience.

One Piece, though, seems to have caught the eyes of many a Netflix viewer, with the show currently ranking number one, according to FlixPatrol.

Here's the Netflix TV Show top 10 in full:

1. One Piece

2. Who Is Erin Carter?

3. Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

4. Ragnarok

5. Destined with You

6. Painkiller

7. Depp V Heard

8. Mask Girl

9. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

10. Disenchantment

The team behind One Piece have a good pedigree in TV shows, with co-showrunner Matt Owens having also worked on Luke Cage and Agents of SHIELD. Showrunner Steven Maeda also worked on Lost and CSI Miami.