One of the best whiskies we've taste tested now has a huge Black Friday discount
Nab this delectable dram for a fraction of its usual price
When it comes to early Black Friday drinks deals, ShortList has it covered, with this whiskey deal on one of our favourite tried and tasted drams being no exception.
One sip of Lagavulin 16 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky and you'll be dreaming of this Scotch dram night after night, with this tipple standing out as a particularly peaty, rich offering.
A 43% ABV delight, we've now spotted a huge discount on this Scottish dram, with 25% off each and every bottle for a limited time.
Back here in the real world, Lagavulin is a top tipple for whiskey fans looking for a truly smokey, rich and malty flavour.
It's also a firm favourite among ShortList's whiskey fanatics.
Currently riding high on our tried and tasted whiskey list, this offering is currently our second best rated whiskey among the hundreds we've tested.
Usually retailing for £83 on Amazon, you can currently pick up a bottle for £61 - that's a huge saving of £22 for a limited time.
Perfect for sipping neat on the rocks, this is very much a benchmark for Islay whiskies - one of our favourite locations for Scotch offerings.
Be sure to grab yourself a bottle while this offer lasts - it won't be around for long.
