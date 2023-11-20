One of the best whiskies we've taste tested now has a huge Black Friday discount

When it comes to early Black Friday drinks deals, ShortList has it covered, with this whiskey deal on one of our favourite tried and tasted drams being no exception.

One sip of Lagavulin 16 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky and you'll be dreaming of this Scotch dram night after night, with this tipple standing out as a particularly peaty, rich offering.

A 43% ABV delight, we've now spotted a huge discount on this Scottish dram, with 25% off each and every bottle for a limited time.

Considered a classic around the world over, you might recognise the name from Parks and Recreation where it's a certified favourite of Ron Swanson.

Back here in the real world, Lagavulin is a top tipple for whiskey fans looking for a truly smokey, rich and malty flavour.

It's also a firm favourite among ShortList's whiskey fanatics.

Currently riding high on our tried and tasted whiskey list, this offering is currently our second best rated whiskey among the hundreds we've tested.

Usually retailing for £83 on Amazon, you can currently pick up a bottle for £61 - that's a huge saving of £22 for a limited time.



A drink we probably wouldn't describe as a whisky offering for the novice drinker, Lagavulin 16 serves up an intensely fruity sweetness on the palate, with long and spicy finish.

Perfect for sipping neat on the rocks, this is very much a benchmark for Islay whiskies - one of our favourite locations for Scotch offerings.

Ideally paired with blue cheese - yes, the punchy taste is a match made in heaven.



Be sure to grab yourself a bottle while this offer lasts - it won't be around for long.

While you're at it, take a look at the best drams around and the biggest Black Friday whiskey deals around.



