One of the best Netflix movie franchises is set to get a sequel

One of the best Netflix franchises, Fear Street, is set to get a sequel with the horror movies proving a massive hit on the streaming service.

Netflix’s Fear Street is set to get a fourth instalment, according to Netflix Head of Film Scott Stuber.

There are currently three Fear Street movies on Netflix, three parts of a linked story. Fear Street Part 1: 1994, Fear Street Part 2: 1978 and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 make up the trilogy.

They are based on the young adult Fear Street horror universe books by Goosebumps author R.L. Stine, but the next project could have even more of a grounding in that universe.

“Obviously, there are a lot of books,” Stuber told Collider. “There’s one standalone that we’re working on right now that we’re once again trying to get the script right [for], but I like it very much, and so does the team.

"So I feel like if we can get that script right there would be a great kind of extension of that franchise.”

The currently trilogy is only tangentially based on the R.L. Stine Fear Street novels, taking inspiration from the Fear Street Cheerleaders books published in 1992.

There are actually five novels in Stine’s Fear Street Cheerleaders series, but if this new project is based on a standalone story, what could be the inspiration?

That’s tricky, as there well over 150 Fear Street books, once you add in all the spin-off series.

In there you’ll find murderous step-sisters, vampires and innocent people being framed for killings. Want a horror trope? Take your pick.

Stuber says he wants Netflix to eventually find its own horror icon, though, which hasn’t been true of the streamer’s respectable horror output to date.

“I’d like us to find our own Freddy Krueger, our own Jason, our own kind of iconic horror character, and we haven’t really honed in on that yet. So the team is working hard on that because I think there’s a real opportunity there,” says Stuber.

Let’s hope this doesn’t mean taking a series and running it into the ground with endless increasingly dodgy sequels. It seems to be the fate of all horror icons, at least until they are resurrected 20 or so years later.