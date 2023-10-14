One of the best action movies of all time has just hit Prime Video

John Wick fans, rejoice! The fourth and best instalment of the action series is available to stream on Prime Video right now.

That's right, if you are in the UK, then you can get the fourth (and final?) chapter of John Wick as part of your Prime Video package. For those in the US, then you can get it on Prime Video but you do need to sign up for a Starz subscription.

UK-wise, though, not only do you get John Wick 4 but all of the other chapters are available to stream as well as the new prequel show The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

Image Credit: Lionsgate Films

For those who have been living under a rock for the last few years, John Wick is an action thriller. Based in the shady world of assassins for hire, Keanu Reeves who plays John Wick, a retired assassin whose in mourning after his wife dies.

If that's not enough, he's brought back into a world of violence after a mobster kills his dog.

From there, the story expands into John Wick against The High Table, some 12 crime lords that essentially run the world.

The beginnings of this organisation is portrayed in The Continental series, which is also exclusive to Prime Video.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently rated 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and his an epic three-hour action fest, with some of the stunts highlighted below.