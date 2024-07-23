One of Netflix's most controversial movies is back with a daring director's cut

Netflix has revealed that we are getting a director's cut of Rebel Moon, one of the more controversial films it has released in the past year.

Directed by Zack Snyder, Rebel Moon started off as an ode to Star Wars until it turned into its own Space Opera. There was a lot of hype for the film but it was panned critically when it was released, thanks in part to its controversial use of violence and disturbing scenes.

This didn't stop it heading to the top spot - and now a new version is about to hit Netflix that ups the ante and then some.

Director Zack Snyder, who is a big fan of director's cuts having released a number of them - most notably the Justice League Snyder Cut - revealed on his socials that we are indeed getting another version of Rebel Moon, and this one doesn't hold back when it comes to its content.

Snyder teased on X that this version of Rebel Moon (now dubbed Rebel Moon - Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon - Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness) is his "True vision" of the movie.

While Netflix notes that it's a "viciously sexier, bloodier world" this time around.

Netflix's official plot is as follows: "In Snyder’s director’s cut, a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.

"Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed."

A red-band trailer has also been released and it is very NSFW.

Both chapters of Rebel Moon are set to be released on Netflix 2 August.