One of Netflix's biggest shows is being renewed, but loses star

Prepare for trouble, as Netflix serves up a double edged sword in the form of hit US series the Lincoln Lawyer.

David E. Kelley's hit legal drama has won its case for renewal, with the series poised to return for a third season by popular demand.



A show that has become one of the streaming service's most popular releases, the fast-paced series charts the work of on-the-go lawyer Mickey Haller (played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) who operates his legal firm from the back seat of his car.

It's a series that has captured hearts and (legal) minds across the globe, but alongside the positive news comes word that one of the series' biggest stars won't be returning for season 3.

Fans will instantly recognise the name Maggie McPherson - a character whose major role in season 1 was somewhat diminished throughout the second season.

Image Credit: Netflix

Played by Scream star Neve Campbell, it's now been revealed that the star will depart the show as a leading character after season 2.

Signing off the most recent season by accepting a new job in a distant city, it's safe to say

With the show’s second season premiering on July 6, according to figures released by Netlfix, the series broke into the streamer’s Top 10 list in over 81 countries worldwide.

Now, that's a hit if you ask us.

Based on the fifth Lincoln Lawyer novel by Michael Connelly, The Gods of Guilt book is set to be transformed into 10 brand new episodes.

Music to the ears of Lincoln Lawyer fans everywhere, this project will continue to see co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez running the show.