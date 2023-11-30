One of Netflix's biggest-ever TV shows is getting a prequel - and here's a new look

Five months after its initial tease, Netflix has released a trailer for upcoming Money Heist spin-off Berlin.

As fans of the show will know, Berlin is not named after the city, but the codename for one of the key characters in Money Heist.

He’s played by Pedro Alonso. And while we won't go into spoiler territory here, his character casts a shadow over all five seasons of the show.

Not a fan of the cheesy dub? Here's the version in the original Spanish:

Berlin sees Alonso return to the heat of the action, as one of the active participants in a new, massive heist.

It’s set in Paris, and the crew plan to steal 44 million Euro in a single afternoon, according to the show’s synopsis.

The trailer shows the team digging through the catacombs under Paris to, with any luck, steal from the Chez Vienot auction house in Paris.

Even though Alonso is the better part off a decade older than when he first starred in Money Heist, initially broadcast in 2015, Berlin is expected to be set significantly before Money Heist. But, hey, he still looks great.

Money Heist ended after its fifth season. And we knew that would be the case when the fifth was commissioned.

“We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes… The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season,” Pina said at the time, as reported by Deadline.

Show creator Alex Pina was also working on a series set in an underground bunker, according to a Hollywood Reporter article published in early 2022. But we’ve heard little of that since.

Berlin: Season One features eight episodes and will be out on Netflix on December 29.